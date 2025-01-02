EXCLUSIVE: Prada Taps Carey Mulligan for Spring 2025 Campaign

MILAN — Who better than an actress of the level of Carey Mulligan to play the role of different women at the same time?



Prada has tapped the Academy Award thrice-nominated Mulligan for the brand’s spring 2025 campaign, which was photographed by Steven Meisel.

The campaign “explores the notion of plurality, simultaneously celebrating individuality and the ceaseless facets that comprise the complex identity of Prada — the multitudes that can be contained within a single whole,” the company stated.

Backstage after the spring show in September, Miuccia Prada herself said that with co-creative director Raf Simons “we wanted to show there are many ways of being Prada.”

Mulligan in the campaign appears in individual portraits, placed one next to the other reflecting the different personalities, her hair long, straight or curly, sporting a short pixie cut or a black wig, donning a summer dress with a floral pattern, a pleated skirt under an argyle sweater and pumps with winged heels, or a pink blouse over gray slouchy pants and trompe l’oeil belts.

The captioin “Carey Mulligan Acts Like Prada” appears below the images, in a reference to the brand’s fall 2021 “Feels Like Prada” campaign, and “serves as a mantra that acknowledges the performative nature of Prada as an idea,” the company said. “Fashion here is a tool for change, clothes altering attitudes, shifting both our perceptions as viewers and Mulligan’s as performer. Yet these images are not just performances, rather they are embodiments of other lives, reflections of alternate realities channeled through one individual, fashion utilized as a tool to help transform.”

Just like Mulligan’s transformations, which leave her recognizable at the same time, Miuccia Prada and Simons’ style is unique and “defies easy categorization and singularity, its unpredictability and simultaneous coexistence of contradictory elements a reflection both of humanity, and the world today,” the brand said.

Mulligan has worn Prada on several red carpet occasions and attended the brand’s spring 2025 show during Milan Fashion Week last September.

Mulligan’s breakthrough role was in the coming-of-age film “An Education,” dating back to 2009, for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress and received an Academy Award nomination. She received further Academy Award nominations for her roles in “Promising Young Woman” and as Felicia Montealegre in the biopic “Maestro,” with Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein.

