EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Assoulin Debuts Lower-priced Core Styles Within Spring 2025 Collection

For spring 2025, the colorful and lively world of Rosie Assoulin is expanding with the launch of the New York luxury brand’s new Core program. Sitting within its broader spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection, the strategic addition is kicking off with a selection of dresses priced $595 to $1,000.

Rosie Assoulin Core will be an ongoing seasonal program, featuring bestselling silhouettes in new fabrications that are “meant to be merchandised together with the main collection,” Max Assoulin, chief executive officer of the brand and husband of the designer, told WWD.

Core is not a subbrand or a diffusion, and was created to extend the brand’s opening price point — collection dresses historically start around $1,000 with the average being $1,600 to $1,800 — to meet the demand for more accessible offerings while upholding the brand’s overall luxe designer positioning.

“It’s a solidly opening designer price point; because we really think about these price points, we focused on dresses because we want to deliver a full look” Assoulin said, noting that in the future the brand would potentially expand Core into other ready-to-wear categories.

Rosie Assoulin Core is targeting younger, more aspirational customers, and opens up space for the designer to focus on more emotional pieces at the higher end.

“We can be freed up and be creative in collection and have these two parts of the same rack that sit nicely and…merchandise well and talk to each other,” he said of spring 2025’s mix.

“I think that we’re really proud of the fact that, at least in the market, all of our buyers said, “it’s all distinctively Rosie,” he said.

“Collections are our baby and we’re very protective of them,” he continued, adding that ensuring the quality level was on par for Core was key.

Rosie Assoulin Core captures the 12-year-old brand’s optimistic DNA with silhouettes that can be worn daily or for special occasions in a mix of viscose, poplin, crepe and more fabrications. Spring’s gingham print frocks, easy vibrant pink shirtdress, nautical-tinged striped numbers and painterly rainbow-striped dresses harmonize with the overall lineup.

Like main collections, the looks feature Rosie Assoulin’s hand-done painted prints, signature voluminous sleeves and playful tie details across the mix of girly silhouettes. To boot, the styles have ultra-fun names like the “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy Dress,” or the “Ebbs and Flows Mini Dress.”

“We’re working with our current partners. All of them, almost unanimously, are excited because it gives them more dimensionality to their buys with us,” Assoulin said.

The brand’s key retailers for the launch delivery include Bergdorf Goodman, Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-a-porter, Moda Operandi, Neiman Marcus, Goop, Shopbop, Kirna Zabête, Forty Five Ten, Hampden Clothing, The Webster, Amaree’s, McMullen, TNT in Canada and Tomorrowland/Land of Tomorrow in Japan.

