EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo Taps FIDM Students for Upcycled Denim Collection

Where there’s waste, there’s opportunity. That’s the thinking behind Uniqlo’s latest collaboration, which transforms denim scraps into new designs. For fall, the Japanese retailer partnered with students at Los Angeles’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) to reimagine sustainability — and put it into practice.

Three students — Dominic Miquel, Gianna Marshall and Dahlia Litt — were tasked with creating three distinct looks from denim scraps sourced at Uniqlo’s denim research hub in Los Angeles, Fast Retailing’s Jeans Innovation Center, while another student, Jordan Clarke, took on the role of creative director. The result is an upcycled denim collection with a tailored polish, from sleek suit-like sets to utilitarian overalls.

“The inspiration behind this collection comes from a strong commitment to sustainability and the belief that fabric should never be considered waste,” Marshall tells WWD. “This collection demonstrates that with creativity and care, fabrics can be reimagined and given a new life.”

With support from FIDM faculty, the design trio spent six weeks bringing the collection to life. For the designers, the constraints of working with denim wasn’t restrictive; it had the opposite effect. “The full denim collection pushed our team to think outside the box and resulted in some truly innovative pieces,” said Clarke, sharing that the team worked to balance “sustainability goals with Uniqlo’s aesthetic, while allowing space for our designers’ unique flair.”

While the FIDM students’ pieces won’t be sold commercially, the process of making the students’ upcycled denim collection was an inspiration for Uniqlo to launch its own upcycled denim collection helmed by designer Sean Lequang. The collection, offered by Re.Uniqlo Studio, will showcase upcycled denim through the lens of patchworking, mixing and other traditional upcycling and Japanese design methods. It will drop before the end of the year.

Exploring ways to extend the life of LifeWear products is the impetus behind Re.Uniqlo Studio, which collaborated with FIT students last December on a collection of knitwear, outwear, shirts, jumpsuits and accessories made from non-sellable and non-wearable Uniqlo items.

“Uniqlo is excited to partner with FIDM to support emerging designers and showcase their creative visions through sustainable design,” said Jean Shein, global director of sustainability at Uniqlo, adding that the FIDM collaboration “reflects our commitment to engaging with communities and advancing circular fashion through Re.Uniqlo.”

“We’re inspired by the next generation’s passion for sustainability,” Shein adds, “And proud to share their upcycled creations with the community.”

