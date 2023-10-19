This advent calendar is like an at-home escape room: Best toy & game advent calendars

This advent calendar has 24 daily riddles for an at-home escape room experience. (Photos via Amazon)

Traditional advent calendars are great, but if you're looking to add some excitement to your holiday countdown, Amazon offers a range of game advent calendars. One fun option is the EXIT: The Game - Advent Calendar - The Silent Storm — an at-home escape room experience.

For 24 days straight, you'll get to solve daily riddles, and you can gather your family or S/O to join in on the fun. It'll make each day leading up to Christmas even more thrilling than it already is.

Amazon Canada also offers a variety of other game-based advent calendars for you to explore. If you're interested in the EXIT: Advent Calendar and other amusing options, keep on scrolling!

The details

It's time to put the chocolate and tiny trinkets down and pick up some riddles instead — this unique advent calendar will take you on quite the holiday adventure throughout December.

You'll embark on a 24-day quest as one of Santa's top toymakers. You're working on your latest masterpiece — a rocking horse. After chaos strikes, you end up locked in and stranded, away from everyone.

The game includes riddle cards, a decoding table, a storybook and a guide. Behind each door is a new room featuring a new riddle, which will help you choose which door to open next.

It's intended for one-time use and is marketed towards players aged ten and up, perfect for the whole family.

Why should you buy it?

This one-of-a-kind advent calendar has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon Canada. Over 400 of these calendars were sold in the past month, and it's finally back in stock after being sold out for weeks!

If you're bored of traditional advent calendars filled with chocolate, makeup and other little trinkets, this one will provide you with a totally new experience.

Anyone who loves a good mystery and appreciates a riddle will have so much fun with this EXIT advent-ure calendar.

It'll definitely bring something different to the table this holiday season while bringing your household closer together, too.

The verdict

If you're looking to spruce things up this holiday season, you should try out this advent calendar and see if it'll be a hit in your household — who knows, it could become a new tradition!

It's on the pricier side of advent calendars, but based on the bonding experience it'll bring to your household, I'd consider it to be worth the splurge. However, if you'd rather stick to good ol' chocolate, that's your call.

If this one isn't for you, here are more game-focused calendars worth adding to your cart:

