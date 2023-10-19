This advent calendar is like an at-home escape room: Best toy & game advent calendars
It's like a 24-day long adventure for the whole fam.
Traditional advent calendars are great, but if you're looking to add some excitement to your holiday countdown, Amazon offers a range of game advent calendars. One fun option is the EXIT: The Game - Advent Calendar - The Silent Storm — an at-home escape room experience.
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
EXIT Advent Calendar Pro - The Crazy Time Travel Museum
Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar
Brain Teaser Puzzle Advent Calendar
For 24 days straight, you'll get to solve daily riddles, and you can gather your family or S/O to join in on the fun. It'll make each day leading up to Christmas even more thrilling than it already is.
Amazon Canada also offers a variety of other game-based advent calendars for you to explore. If you're interested in the EXIT: Advent Calendar and other amusing options, keep on scrolling!
This EXIT: The Game - The Silent Storm Advent Calendar will lead you through a 24-day Christmas mystery.
The details
It's time to put the chocolate and tiny trinkets down and pick up some riddles instead — this unique advent calendar will take you on quite the holiday adventure throughout December.
You'll embark on a 24-day quest as one of Santa's top toymakers. You're working on your latest masterpiece — a rocking horse. After chaos strikes, you end up locked in and stranded, away from everyone.
The game includes riddle cards, a decoding table, a storybook and a guide. Behind each door is a new room featuring a new riddle, which will help you choose which door to open next.
It's intended for one-time use and is marketed towards players aged ten and up, perfect for the whole family.
Why should you buy it?
This one-of-a-kind advent calendar has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon Canada. Over 400 of these calendars were sold in the past month, and it's finally back in stock after being sold out for weeks!
If you're bored of traditional advent calendars filled with chocolate, makeup and other little trinkets, this one will provide you with a totally new experience.
Anyone who loves a good mystery and appreciates a riddle will have so much fun with this EXIT advent-ure calendar.
It'll definitely bring something different to the table this holiday season while bringing your household closer together, too.
The verdict
If you're looking to spruce things up this holiday season, you should try out this advent calendar and see if it'll be a hit in your household — who knows, it could become a new tradition!
It's on the pricier side of advent calendars, but based on the bonding experience it'll bring to your household, I'd consider it to be worth the splurge. However, if you'd rather stick to good ol' chocolate, that's your call.
If this one isn't for you, here are more game-focused calendars worth adding to your cart:
This LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar features 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds and six minifigures.
This Jigsaw Puzzle Advent Calendar features 42-piece puzzles in each box leading up to Christmas.
This Brain Teaser Puzzle Advent Calendar will give you a daily puzzle to solve.
