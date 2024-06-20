Expect a record-breaking number of travelers on Fourth of July week: How to avoid traffic

If you’re one of the projected record-breaking 70.9 million travelers going on a Fourth of July trip, get ready to pack some patience.

“With summer vacations in full swing and the flexibility of remote work, more Americans are taking extended trips around Independence Day,” said Paula Twidale, Senior Vice President of AAA Travel, in a statement. “We anticipate this July 4 week will be the busiest ever with an additional 5.7 million people traveling compared to 2019.”

Whether you’re going by airplane or car, traveler numbers are hitting historic highs. An estimated 5.74 million people will fly to their Independence Day destination, a 7% increase from 2023. (We can thank domestic airfare being slightly cheaper this year for that.)

This year, 2.8 million more people will travel by car than last year, for a total of 60.6 million travelers. According to AAA partner and rental car company Hertz, cities like Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, and San Francisco are showing the highest rental car demand.

Here’s everything you need to know about Fourth of July travel.

Planning your summer trip? Where to go and how to save on summer vacations

What are the most popular destinations for Fourth of July week?

Orlando is one of the top destinations for Independence Day travel.

Many travelers are headed to the coast for their Independence Day trip, with states like Hawaii and Florida topping the list. With the best time for Alaskan cruises in full swing, cities like Seattle, Vancouver and Anchorage are popular among travelers. As expected, beloved European destinations like London and Rome earned spots on the list as well.

Most popular domestic destinations:

Seattle Orlando Anchorage Honolulu Miami

Most popular international destinations:

Vancouver London Rome Dublin Paris

What are the best times to drive for Fourth of July week?

As is typical with holiday travel, the early bird will catch the worm, which means encountering the least traffic. Drivers should depart on their Independence Day road trips before noon on July 3 and 4. To return home, drivers should leave before 11 a.m. on July 7 and after 7 p.m. on July 8.

What are the worst times to drive for Fourth of July week?

“Drivers in large metro areas can expect the worst traffic delays on Wednesday, July 3, as they leave town, and Sunday, July 7, as they return,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX, in a statement. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal.”

On July 3 and 4, drivers should avoid being on the road between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., when traffic will be most congested. On Friday, July 5, the worst traffic will be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

On Saturday, July 5, the worst traffic for travelers returning home will be between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The worst traffic is anticipated to be on July 7, so drivers should avoid the road between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

“Travelers should monitor 511 services, local news stations, and traffic apps for up-to-the-minute road conditions,” Pishue said.

Peak congestion times in major US cities

Atlanta

Worst route: Birmingham to Atlanta via I-20 E

Worst day: July 7

Worst time: 6:30 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 3 hours, 36 minutes

42% increased travel time

Boston

Worst route: Boston to Hyannis via Pilgrim Hwy S

Worst day: July 4

Worst time: 1:45 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 51 minutes

31% increased travel time

Denver

Worst route: Fort Collins to Denver via I-25 S

Worst day: July 8

Worst time: 2:45 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 37 minutes

56% increased travel time

Houston

Worst route: San Antonio to Houston via I-10 E

Worst day: July 6

Worst time: 1:30 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 3 hours, 48 minutes

41% increased travel time

Los Angeles

Worst route: Bakersfield to Los Angeles via I-5 S

Worst day: July 8

Worst time: 2:15 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 47 minutes

29% increased travel time

New York

Worst route: Jersey Shore to New York via Garden State Pkwy N

Worst day: July 7

Worst time: 2:15 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

40% increased travel time

San Francisco

Worst route: San Francisco to Monterey via Santa Cruz Hwy S

Worst day: July 2

Worst time: 5:45 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 2 hours, 31 minutes

19% increased travel time

Seattle

Worst route: Ellensburg to Seattle via I-90 E

Worst day: July 7

Worst time: 4:30 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 2 hours, 19 minutes

35% increased travel time

Washington, D.C.

Worst route: Baltimore to Washington D.C. via Balt/Wash Pkwy S

Worst day: July 8

Worst time: 3:15 p.m.

Estimated travel time: 1 hours, 1 minute

67% increased travel time

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Best and worst drive times for Fourth of July week travel