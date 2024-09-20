Expecting 20,000 or more Idahoans, this Meridian festival will be ‘huge’ all weekend

Idahoans don’t just like potatoes — they dig potatoes.

Need proof? Join the masses at this weekend’s Potato Days, which claims to be the biggest public tater celebration in Idaho. The festival will be “huge,” predicted organizer Thomas Watson, director of Idaho Small Business Alliance.

“We’re expecting 20,000 or more Idahoans,” he explained in an email.

Expanded to three days, the second annual party will take over Meridian’s Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 33 E. Broadway Ave., from Friday through Sunday. Admission is free. Last year’s inaugural bash attracted 12,000 to 15,000 people over two days, he said.

Potato Days is “a celebration of Idaho’s rich agricultural heritage,” its website explains, “with a focus on the beloved potato. Visitors can indulge in an array of potato-based dishes, witness live performances, participate in engaging activities, and learn fascinating facts about potatoes.”

Spuddy Buddy undoubtedly plans to make lots of new small-fry friends.

Highlights, according to a press release:

▪ A Ford truck raffle: “Somebody will be leaving Potato Days the lucky winner of a brand new Ford F250 Super Duty,” the release brags.

▪ The first beer garden in the state to pour an Idaho Potato Commission-certified beer.

▪ Dozens of food trucks, “nearly all featuring creative and delicious potato dishes.”

▪ You can meet Idaho Potato Commission pal Spuddy Buddy.

▪ You can get your photo taken with “Idaho’s most iconic truck.” The Big Idaho Potato Truck will be parked at the entrance.

Food trucks will sell lots of delicious items, including potato-themed dishes.

▪ New movie “Potato” will be screened: “A perfect family-friendly film that celebrates Idaho culture.”

▪ Free carnival games: “Test your skills at 20 potato-themed carnival games. Win tickets and redeem them for fun prizes, perfect for all ages.”

▪ Dance performances from Power Music and Dance and Starbelly School of Dance.

▪ Potato car racing: “Race a potato car down the 100-foot hill behind the bandshell!”

▪ Over 200 local artists will compete in a potato-themed chalk art competition with $2,000 in prizes. It’s free and open to all ages.

Watch your step! That’s potato-themed chalk art.

▪ An open-mike at the Old Wooden Potato Piano, where you can show off — or enjoy others’ performances.

Potato Days runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (with a free SHiNE Dance Fitness class at 9 a.m.), and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit familypotatodays.com.