The Expert-Approved Ingredient Ratio For The Ultimate Margarita

A margarita is the perfect cocktail for sipping with spicy Mexican cuisine, poolside in the sun, or just because they're delicious. It's also a drink that's pretty easy to make. Plus, there are tons of different twists on the recipe, ranging from a classic margarita on the rocks to frozen versions to margs with tropical infusions, and more. No matter which of these versions you enjoy drinking, however, the key to making a tasty cocktail is getting your ingredient ratio just right. Otherwise, you'll get a margarita where one flavor overpowers the other.

Tiffanie Barriere, The Drinking Coach Cocktail and Spirit Educator, gave Daily Meal some insight on the ideal margarita in an exclusive interview. She says: "The absolute best ratio of ingredients for the perfect margarita is typically considered to be two parts tequila, one part freshly squeezed lime juice, one part triple sec (or another orange liqueur), and one-fourth real agave."

It's All About The Balance

The amount of each ingredient in a margarita isn't arbitrary -- there's a reason why the 2-1-1 ratio works. Mixologist Tiffanie Barriere explains, "This ratio provides a well-balanced combination of flavors, with the tequila providing the base spirit, the lime juice adding acidity and freshness, and the triple sec adding sweetness and depth." Too much tequila and you'll have a drink that's overpowering with a bitter alcohol flavor, while too much lime juice could leave your drink too sour. Triple sec, a type of orange-flavored liqueur, can add too much sweetness, and the orange notes can overpower the lime.

Another thing to remember here is that Barriere mentions you'll want one-fourth pure agave in your drink. Agave adds a delicate sweetness, helping to balance out the sour notes of the lime juice and the sharp taste of the tequila. If you find your drink is too sour or has too much alcohol, you can always adjust the amount of agave.

Still, don't think this ratio is a hard and fast rule -- it's more of a guideline or a starting point. Barriere says, "Our palates are personal, so remember that adjustments can be made based on personal preference." You could also adjust your drink's flavor in other ways. For instance, if you don't want to throw off the ingredient ratios, you could play around with how you rim the glass, adding notes of sweetness, a dash of spice, or other flavors with the salt.

Other Potential Drink Ratios

While Tiffanie Barriere uses a 2-1-1 ratio, that's not the only ratio out there. Another option to try is the 3-2-1 ratio, which calls for three parts tequila, two parts triple sec, and one part lime juice. This is a much stronger drink, including more alcohol than Barriere's suggestion. Additionally, this drink still has noticeable citrus flavors to it, but because there's more triple sec, you may find those tend on the sweeter side and have stronger orange notes.

Another ratio you can give a whirl is the 4-3-2 ratio. This ratio lets a bit more lime shine through in the drink and involves four parts tequila, three parts triple sec, and two parts lime. Finally, there's an easy 1-1-1 margarita ratio, which calls for all your ingredients added to the drink in equal proportions. This version, however, doesn't make for such a strong drink and runs the risk of the tequila being overpowered by the fragrant triple sec.

Whether you stick to Barriere's 2-1-1 ratio or go with a different one, there are plenty of options out there to find your perfect margarita. It's all about experimentation.

