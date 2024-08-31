Experts Say This Is When You Should Take a Mental Health Day Off Work

We all deal with varying levels of stress in our day to day, but feelings of burnout should not be ignored. So, if you notice that you are feeling overwhelmed, inundated, or like you are just trying to stay afloat, and you’re feeling like your stress levels are at an 11, it might be wise to devote some time to reset by taking a mental health day away from your daily responsibilities and never-ending to-do list.

Meet the Experts: Adrian Jacques Ambrose, M.D.,M.P.H. , psychiatrist at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Molly Burrets, Ph.D. , licensed clinical psychologist based in Los Angeles; Allie Sharma, M.D. , co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Being Health .

Most employers don’t outline a set amount of PTO to focus on mental health care . So, you might be wondering, how do I take time off work to prioritize my well-being and when should I take it? Rest assured, our experts are here to tell you how a mental health day can benefit not only your mind but also physical health, signs you should take a day off sooner than later, and how to best spend your time off.

What is a mental health day?

A “mental health day” is a day taken off from your usual responsibilities—whether work, school, or other obligations—with the specific purpose of focusing on your mental well-being, says Adrian Jacques Ambrose, M.D.,M.P.H. , psychiatrist at New York Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “Similar to how we might take a day off when we’re physically unwell, a mental health day is a proactive opportunity to rest, reset, and attend to our psychological and emotional needs.” It’s a wellness-centered approach to managing stress, anxiety, or other mental health concerns, giving you the space to practice self-care, engage in activities that replenish your energy, and prevent burnout, he adds.

Some places of employment build into their benefits structure the idea of time off for your mental health, says Allie Sharma, M.D. , co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Being Health . “If yours does not, you may have to be more creative or take initiative and give yourself permission to take time off,” she explains.

Benefits of taking a mental health day

Taking a mental health day off work encourages you to distance yourself from the pressures of the typical daily stresses, such as, chronic work projects, strenuous school assignments, or extended caretaking of family members, says Dr. Ambrose. “When you’re mentally overwhelmed, your ability to focus and perform effectively often diminishes. The opportunity to engage in calming activities like meditation, exercise, or simply taking time to rest can lower your overall stresses and lead to improved productivity,” he explains.

A mental health day also offers the opportunity to regain emotional balance, Dr. Ambrose continues. “It provides a chance to process any overwhelming emotions from the chronic exposure to stressors and restore a sense of control, which is crucial for maintaining long-term overall health.”

Ultimately, the benefit of taking a day is to improve well being and reduce burnout, says Molly Burrets, Ph.D. , licensed clinical psychologist based in Los Angeles. “Even though we term this as being about ‘mental’ health, our physical health also benefits from taking mental health days.” Mental and physical health are inextricably linked. Chronic stress inevitably leads to physical health issues , so any approach that supports mental health is likely to indirectly benefit our physical health as well, Burrets explains.

Many people are concerned that taking time off from work or other responsibilities will impact productivity, but paradoxically, taking time off to promote our well-being is a proven strategy for reducing burnout and improving productivity, Burrett points out.

When to take a mental health day

When deciding when to take a mental health day off work, Dr. Ambrose usually stresses the analogy of taking care of a car. “You’d want to proactively change the oil, or replace fluid filters, so the car can run efficiently and not break down.”

Ideally, taking a day for your mental health would be preventative, rather than reactive, says Burretts, “so the very best time to take a day is before you think you need one.” However, the culture of work in our society presents many barriers to taking time off (e.g. minimal PTO and poor infrastructure for childcare compared to other developed countries). So realistically, time off should be prioritized when you are feeling overwhelmed, have difficulty concentrating, or feel exhausted, irritable or detached from work, Burretts suggests.

So, it may be time to take a mental health day if you find:

Your stress levels increasing and specifically impacting your physical or emotional health

You start feeling persistently stressed, anxious, or emotionally drained

You are struggling to focus , lacking motivation, or feeling overwhelmed

You are having difficulty coping with everyday stressors that once were less bothersome

You are feeling burnt out at work or within your personal life

Your stress is manifesting itself physically (most commonly as headaches, muscle tension, disrupted sleep, or digestive issues)

Burn-out is an occupational syndrome recognized by the World Health Organization as a result of chronic workplace stress, says Dr. Sharma. “Specifically, it has three aspects: feeling depleted or exhausted, feeling negative or cynical about one’s job or feeling less effective at one’s job.” If this feels like you, a mental health work day or days could help to take a break from workplace stress, Dr. Sharma advises.

How to ask for a mental health day off work

If you have an available personal or sick day, Dr. Sharma recommends taking advantage of the benefits that are available to you. (After all, they are there for a reason!) If you don’t have these benefits available to you, speak to your boss about it or your HR department and remember— your mental health is a perfectly good reason to take a day off and that’s ok, Dr. Sharma advises.

Dr. Ambrose adds that asking for a mental health day off work should be approached with honesty and professionalism. “You don’t need to provide detailed explanations about your mental health, but you can be clear and direct about your need for time off. I usually walk people through the typical conversation, such as, ‘I’m feeling overwhelmed and need a day to focus on my well-being. I’d like to take a personal day to recharge.’” However, if you’re unsure about how it will be received, it’s perfectly acceptable to request the time off as a personal day or simply for self-care, Dr. Ambrose notes.

How to spend a mental health day

The key is to focus on self-care and do what genuinely makes you feel better, says Dr. Ambrose. He recommends his favorite acronym, REST:

R esist the temptation: Try to avoid checking emails and fully disconnecting from work and any relevant stressors.

E xercise: Spend time in nature, do yoga, a workout, walk, or run, can help release tension and boost your mood.

S elf-enjoyment: Engage in activities that bring you joy or peace, such as reading, listening to music, meditating, or practicing mindfulness. Consider simple things like enjoy a leisurely breakfast, or even sleep in. If social connection recharges you, spend time with loved ones or talk to a supportive friend. On the other hand, if you need solitude, don’t hesitate to spend the day quietly alone.

Time: A mental health day isn’t a magic cure, so keep expectations simple. If you’re already feeling burnout, you may need more than one day.

Remember, a day dedicated to your well-being isn’t about productivity; it’s about giving yourself the space to rest and rejuvenate, Dr. Ambrose notes. “Avoid tasks that feel obligatory or stressful, and instead, focus on what truly helps you feel refreshed and centered,” he suggests.

What to do if you need a longer mental health break

The term “mental health day” is somewhat misleading; taking a day off is not sufficient for treating or preventing a mental health disorder, says Burretts. “However, scheduling regular time off can be part of a broader, comprehensive treatment plan that may include talk therapy, medication, exercise, and sleep hygiene,” she explains.

If you find that a single day isn’t enough and you need a longer break, it’s important to take this seriously and address it proactively, says Dr. Ambrose. “Start by assessing your current mental health needs and consider speaking with a licensed and board-certified physician who can offer guidance and support.” If you feel comfortable, have a conversation with your manager about your need for an extended break. Dr. Ambrose recommends using this time to reflect on any underlying issues contributing to your stress, and work on strategies to manage them moving forward.

When to talk to your doctor about your mental health

Dr. Ambrose recommends seeking clinical care if you notice persistent changes in their mood, behavior, or overall well-being that interfere with your daily life. Three warning signs to watch out for include:

Prolonged feelings of sadness or anxiety: If you’re experiencing sadness, hopelessness, or anxiety that lasts for more than a couple of weeks and doesn’t seem to improve.

Difficulty functioning in daily life: Struggling to perform at work, maintain relationships, or complete everyday tasks can be a sign that your mental health needs attention.

Changes in sleep or appetite: Significant changes in sleep patterns (like insomnia or oversleeping) or appetite (such as eating much more or much less than usual) that persist for an extended period.

If you experience any of these signs, it’s important to talk to your doctor, who can help assess your situation and guide you toward appropriate care or treatment, Dr. Ambrose suggests.

If, however, you are having a psychiatric emergency or feeling suicidal, call 911, 988 , or go to your nearest emergency room, Dr. Sharma advises.

If you or someone you know is at risk, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to 741741 to message a trained crisis counselor from the Crisis Text Line for free.

