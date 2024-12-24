Experts Predict Which Baby Names Will Be Popular In 2025

Over the past few years, we’ve seen baby names like Dutton, Penelope and Ezekiel get a boost in popularity. But which names can we expect more parents to choose for their babies in the future?

As we approach a new year, we asked baby name experts to share the names they believe will become more popular in 2025. Read on for their predictions and explanations for the appeal.

Juniper

“Nature-inspired names continue to soar, and Juniper offers a perfect mix of whimsy, fresh yet grounded vibes,” said name consultant Lilia E. Corrigan of Heartbabynames. “With its playful yet strong sound, it’s a natural choice for parents looking for something unique yet familiar.”

She noted that expectant parents have increasingly been asking for suggestions that feel whimsical without being too unconventional, and Juniper gets positive reactions.

Wells

Sherri Suzanne, a baby name consultant and the founder of My Name for Life, believes Wells is destined for rising popularity.

“Surnames continue to be a fruitful source of ‘new’ names, and parents have not yet tired of the strong sound of single-syllable, surname-style names for boys,” she said. “Hayes comes up in many consultations, and Wells has similar characteristics.”

Mara

“Mara has quietly emerged as a favorite, consistently appearing in my 2024 baby name consultations with parents looking for ‘strong girl’ names that project an air of confidence and femininity without the frills,” said baby name consultant Taylor Humphrey.

A multicultural name with biblical roots and a timeless appeal, Mara first entered the Social Security Administration’s Top 1,000 names list in the 1950s but never got too popular. The latest data ranks it at No. 582.

“It strikes the perfect balance of feeling familiar without being overused,” Humphrey said. “Parents love its clean, modern sound and subtle vintage vibe. Its strength lies in its simplicity: Mara is minimalist and impactful, yet still undeniably feminine. For those who appreciate its phonetic elegance, Mara has several alternatives including Mary, Maria, Maya and Amara.”

Elio

“This radiant, celestial name means ‘sun’ in both Greek and Spanish, and it embodies the warmth and light that many parents are drawn to,” Corrigan said. “It’s part of the growing trend toward soft, lyrical boy names like Arlo and Leo.”

She also believes Elio aligns nicely with modern parents’ ongoing love for celestial names like Nova and Luna.

Florence

“Longer names with abundant nickname potential are having a moment, and Florence is ready to shine,” Humphrey noted. “This classic Italian place name offers a wealth of options: you can embrace the sassy Frankie, the vintage charm of Flo or Flora, or the sleek modern appeal of Ren.”

This versatile name strikes a balance between “cutesy vintage and high Renaissance” vibes, she added.

“It’s a name as comfortable wandering a storybook garden as it is admiring Botticelli’s ‘Primavera’ at the Uffizi,” Humphrey explained. “Ranked at No. 521, Florence is gaining ground as parents gravitate toward names that combine tradition with a touch of contemporary flair.”

Townes

“Townes is the next Rhodes ― a stylish plural name with municipal overtones,” said baby naming expert and Nameberry editor-in-chief Sophie Kihm. “At Nameberry, we’ve been waiting for Townes’ moment for a while now, and heading into 2025, it’s finally here.”

She pointed to the influence of Hilary Duff as a baby name tastemaker.

“She singlehandedly propelled Banks into the Top 1,000 for boys the year after she gave it to her daughter,” Kihm said. “Duff welcomed a baby girl named Townes in 2024, and it’s poised to follow the same path. Expect to see Townes on the boys’ side of the Top 1,000 for 2025.”

Sybil

“This geek-chic grandma name has been steadily rising on the Nameberry charts, which monitor the top names people are searching, but 2025 will be the year Sybil finally ‘pops,’” Kihm predicted.

Although the name fell out of the Top 1,000 in 1967 and has yet to return, it may climb its way back up.

“Many parents will associate Sybil with ‘Downton Abbey,’ which has helped keep this name in the spotlight,” Kihm explained. “Sybil’s clunky-cool image plus trendy nickname possibility with Billie ― a member of the charming ‘grandpa names for girls category’ — gives two names in one.”

Paloma

“When Pookie and Jett named their baby Paloma Puckett this year, the reactions were mixed,” Humphrey recalled. “‘Isn’t that the name of a cocktail?’ some asked, while others pointed out, ‘That means pigeon in Spanish!’ True, but it also means dove. Despite the chatter, I believe Paloma is poised for widespread popularity.”

Currently ranked at No. 980, Paloma has a unique feel and fits with other long, lyrical names that have been trending over in recent years ― such as Delilah, Magnolia, Aurora and Eliana. It also taps into the “garden-inspired” category alongside Marigold and Clementine.

“This three-syllable name is effortlessly feminine and multicultural, making it easy to spell and pronounce across different languages,” Humphrey said. “Its chic long ‘o’ sound aligns it with trendy names like Nova, Romy, Sloane, and Logan that feel unmistakably modern and stylish. With its elegant yet playful vibe, Paloma is a standout choice for parents seeking something timeless, sophisticated and just a bit whimsical.”

Sterling

“Sterling exudes elegance with its polished, metallic sheen and historic charm, appealing to parents who want a name that feels refined and timeless,” Humphrey said.

She added that Sterling is a great choice for parents looking for more gender-neutral names.

Eloise

At a time when vintage names are having a big moment, Eloise is a promising option for 2025.

“Its timeless elegance, literary charm ― ‘Eloise at the Plaza’ and soft, melodic sound make it irresistible,” Corrigan said. “Plus, Sofia Richie recently chose Eloise for her daughter, bringing even more attention to this beautiful name.”

Chapel

“From Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande to Billie Eilish and Sabrina Carpenter, singers often make us take a fresh look at their names,” said Abby Sandel, the creator of the baby name blog Appellation Mountain. “I suspect Chappell Roan is next, but I’m watching the simplified spelling Chapel.”

The latest SSA data shows that 21 girls and 24 boys were named Chapel in 2023, so there’s certainly room for growth.

“It shares a subtle spiritual vibe with favorites like Bodhi, Selah, Chosen and Shepherd,” Sandel added.

Kit

“Kit is incredibly versatile and falls in line with numerous trends ― short, effortlessly cool one-syllable names, gender-neutral names, nicknames as names,” said baby name consultant Colleen Slagen. “It also feels simultaneously modern and stylish, yet timeless.”

She noted that aesthetically, Kit also fits with other popular categories, including “classic names,” “old money names” and “nature names” (since the word kit can also refer to a baby fox or mink).

“I am seeing this on both boy and girl name lists,” Slagen said. “Honestly, this would be a top contender for me if I was naming a girl right now. I would use it as a nickname for Katherine or Cosette.”

Soren

“In my private consultants, I have seen a lot of parents gravitating towards Scandinavian and Anglo-Saxon names like Soren,” Humphrey said. “These N-ending names offer fresh alternatives to popular picks like Benjamin, Jackson, Hudson, or Grayson.”

Soren first entered the Top 1,000 list in 2003 and currently ranks at No. 544.

“As many parents opt for studly Top 100 names like Maverick, Lincoln, Carter, and Waylon, it makes sense that the desire for rugged, masculine names that feel both unique and comfortably familiar will continue to grow,” Humphrey added.

Darcy

“If Taylor and Travis had a baby tomorrow, my money would be on Darcy,” Slagen said.

Although the name fell out of style in the 1990s, Slagen believes “her renaissance is coming” in the near future.

“I don’t know if Darcy will crack the Top 1,000 this year or next, but this is a name I suddenly started seeing on so many client lists,” she added.

Astrid

“Among my clients, the perfect ‘sweet spot’ remains a well-known name that is in limited or even rare use,” Suzanne said. “Often those are antique names that fell out of style.”

She thinks Astrid has a timeless vibe that works for parents who don’t like the “old-fashioned” sound of names like Winifred.

Palmer

Another gender-neutral pick from Humphrey is Palmer, which is on the Top 1,000 list for both boys and girls.

“Palmer, with its preppy, surname-style vibe, evokes images of breezy sophistication and nature-inspired warmth, making it a modern standout,” she said.

Lilia

“The feminine, floral and very international vibe of Lilia has been enchanting my clients who are expecting in 2025,” Suzanne said.

After dropping out of the Top 1,000 in 2017, the name Lilia returned at No. 957 in 2023.

Locket

“It sounds obvious, but influencers can and do shape what we name our children,” Sandel said “Sometimes they’re a little extreme ― Nara Smith’s Rumble Honey, Slim Easy, and Whimsy Lou aren’t catching on.”

But she believes the name Locket has potential after Francesca Farago welcomed twins ― daughter Poetry and son Locket ― in November.

“It shares sounds with Top 100 favorites like Lincoln and Bennett, but it’s fresh and surprising, too,” Sandel noted.

Odette

“There’s a new wave of French girl names coming into style, but they’re a far cry from the Michelles, Julies, and Nicoles that dominated the ’60s and ’70s,” Kihm said. “These fresh French names are sleek, sophisticated, and perfect for the modern naming climate. Choices like Colette, Celine, and Juliette have already gone mainstream, but Odette is next up to be discovered.”

She credit its adorable ”-ette” ending and “quirky O-initial” ― which the popularity of Olivia in recent years suggests parents love.

Finley

The name Finley is another gender-neutral option Humphrey touted.

“Finley, already beloved for its playful sound, offers a zesty and approachable alternative to more gendered Irish-American names like Liam, Jack, Quinn or Ainsley,” she said.

Swayde/Swade

“One that is for sure rising for both boys and girls is Swade or Swayde,” said Heidi Prunkl, a name consultant and founder of Baby Name Sunday.

She described this pick as “playful,” “cool” and “bold.”

“Parents love the surnames right now as first names and this one fits into the theme,” Prunkl added.

Margot

For parents who love something “classic with a twist,” Slagen sees Margot as the name.

“Margot, Margo, Margeaux, Margaux ― she comes in different shapes and sizes but she has broad appeal,” Slagen said. “Parents who love some of the top 20 favorites like Charlotte, Amelia, Olivia and Penelope are turning to Margot. Margot Robbie is only fueling the fire as she can do no wrong.”

Wednesday

“Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ stars Jenna Ortega as our favorite Addams,” Sandel noted. “She’s dark and sarcastic, but principled and brave, too ― a thoroughly admirable character. Her name started out as a punchline because, as the nursery rhyme tells us, Wednesday’s child is full of woe. But today it sounds like an obvious word name option, a successor to Willow and Everly.”

The return of “Wednesday” for a second season in 2025 seems likely to propel the name back into the spotlight.

Teagan

“Teaganis a unisex name with Irish roots that means ‘poet’ ― offering both depth and creativity,” Humphrey said. “While it has seen more use for girls in recent years, its strong, sturdy n-ending and energetic sound make it a fantastic and refreshingly modern choice for a little boy!”

She added that Teagan maintains an air of familiarity while presenting a fresh and distinctive sound.

