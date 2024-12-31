Extended Roots Boxing Week sale: 11 best deals on coats, sweatpants and more — all under $200

Save up to 60 per cent on comfy and stylish picks to ring in 2025.

You thought Boxing Day deals were over? Think again. Many retailers still have extended Boxing Week sales on, including Roots. The Canadian retailer currently has up to 60 per cent off select styles for men, women and kids.

That means it's an ideal time to stock up on new coats, sweaters, winter accessories and comfy must-haves. If you need inspiration, we took a look through all of the deals and rounded up some of our favourite picks for you to shop. Just a warning though; sizes are selling out quickly, so act fast to avoid disappointment!

Roots extended Boxing Week sale: Quick shop by category

Roots Seymour Shacket $80 $198 Save $118 This stylish Italian wool blend shacket (that's a portmanteau of "sweater" and "jacket"), is perfect for layering as the temperature fluctuates. It has a relaxed fit, so it'll fit over tees and crewnecks on warmer days and also fit over bulkier sweats with the winter chill. $80 at Roots

Roots Jasper Parka $184 $298 Save $114 If you live somewhere that gets seriously cold, you may want to check out this parka that can withstand temperatures up to -28°C. It has a sherpa-lined hood, a water-repellant coating and fleece-lined patch pockets. $184 at Roots

