Extended Roots Boxing Week sale: 11 best deals on coats, sweatpants and more — all under $200

Save up to 60 per cent on comfy and stylish picks to ring in 2025.

Roots has so many extended Boxing Week deals on clothing, bags and more.

You thought Boxing Day deals were over? Think again. Many retailers still have extended Boxing Week sales on, including Roots. The Canadian retailer currently has up to 60 per cent off select styles for men, women and kids.

That means it's an ideal time to stock up on new coats, sweaters, winter accessories and comfy must-haves. If you need inspiration, we took a look through all of the deals and rounded up some of our favourite picks for you to shop. Just a warning though; sizes are selling out quickly, so act fast to avoid disappointment!

Roots extended Boxing Week sale: Quick shop by category

Roots

Seymour Shacket

$80$198Save $118

This stylish Italian wool blend shacket (that's a portmanteau of "sweater" and "jacket"), is perfect for layering as the temperature fluctuates. It has a relaxed fit, so it'll fit over tees and crewnecks on warmer days and also fit over bulkier sweats with the winter chill.

$80 at Roots
Roots

Roots Long Packable Down Jacket

$120$198Save $78

Brr! This duck-down filled jacket can withstand temperatures up to -18 °C. It handily packs into an internal pocket for traveling and has an elastic strap to keep it secure. 

$120 at Roots
Roots

Plaid Applique Crew

$60$98Save $38

How cozy is this crewneck sweater? It has stylish winter vibes and an oversized fit for maximum comfort. 

$60 at Roots
Roots

Cloud Fleece Crew

$56$88Save $32

This sweater is so soft it's like "wearing a cloud." It's made of ultra soft premium fleece and has a ribbed neckline and sleeve cuffs. 

$56 at Roots
Roots

Restore High Rise Flare Legging

$64$98Save $34

You'll want to basically live in these best-selling leggings that have a "buttery softness," lots of stretch and a flare at the knee. 

$64 at Roots
Roots

Buddy Toque

$14$34Save $20

Add a dash of Canadiana to your look with this fun beanie featuring Buddy, Roots's favourite beaver. 

$14 at Roots
Roots

Mens Perfect Pepper Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30$48Save $18

It's a classic for a reason! This long sleeve tee pairs with just about anything. It has a classic fit, ribbed sleeve cuffs and the Roots logo at the front.  

$30 at Roots
Roots

Jasper Parka

$184$298Save $114

If you live somewhere that gets seriously cold, you may want to check out this parka that can withstand temperatures up to -28°C. It has a sherpa-lined hood, a water-repellant coating and fleece-lined patch pockets. 

$184 at Roots
Roots

Organic Original Full Zip Hoodie

$64$98Save $34

Go ahead, get comfy. This ultra soft hoodie has a gender-free fit, two piece hood and ribbed cuffs. 

$64 at Roots
Roots

Plaid Applique Sweatpant

$56$88Save $32

Shop these festive sweatpants that are perfect for errands, lounging around or exercising. 

$56 at Roots
Roots

Mens Organic Cooper Beaver T-Shirt

$24$38Save $14

And lastly, add this classic Cooper Beaver T-shirt to your wardrobe as an easy go-to for the days where you don't know what to wear. 

$24 at Roots

