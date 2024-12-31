Extended Roots Boxing Week sale: 11 best deals on coats, sweatpants and more — all under $200
Save up to 60 per cent on comfy and stylish picks to ring in 2025.
You thought Boxing Day deals were over? Think again. Many retailers still have extended Boxing Week sales on, including Roots. The Canadian retailer currently has up to 60 per cent off select styles for men, women and kids.
Seymour Shacket$80$198Save $118
Roots Long Packable Down Jacket$120$198Save $78
Plaid Applique Crew$60$98Save $38
Cloud Fleece Crew$56$88Save $32
Restore High Rise Flare Legging$64$98Save $34
Buddy Toque$14$34Save $20
Mens Perfect Pepper Long Sleeve T-Shirt$30$48Save $18
Jasper Parka$184$298Save $114
Organic Original Full Zip Hoodie$64$98Save $34
Plaid Applique Sweatpant$56$88Save $32
Mens Organic Cooper Beaver T-Shirt$24$38Save $14
That means it's an ideal time to stock up on new coats, sweaters, winter accessories and comfy must-haves. If you need inspiration, we took a look through all of the deals and rounded up some of our favourite picks for you to shop. Just a warning though; sizes are selling out quickly, so act fast to avoid disappointment!
Roots extended Boxing Week sale: Quick shop by category
This stylish Italian wool blend shacket (that's a portmanteau of "sweater" and "jacket"), is perfect for layering as the temperature fluctuates. It has a relaxed fit, so it'll fit over tees and crewnecks on warmer days and also fit over bulkier sweats with the winter chill.
Brr! This duck-down filled jacket can withstand temperatures up to -18 °C. It handily packs into an internal pocket for traveling and has an elastic strap to keep it secure.
How cozy is this crewneck sweater? It has stylish winter vibes and an oversized fit for maximum comfort.
This sweater is so soft it's like "wearing a cloud." It's made of ultra soft premium fleece and has a ribbed neckline and sleeve cuffs.
You'll want to basically live in these best-selling leggings that have a "buttery softness," lots of stretch and a flare at the knee.
Add a dash of Canadiana to your look with this fun beanie featuring Buddy, Roots's favourite beaver.
It's a classic for a reason! This long sleeve tee pairs with just about anything. It has a classic fit, ribbed sleeve cuffs and the Roots logo at the front.
If you live somewhere that gets seriously cold, you may want to check out this parka that can withstand temperatures up to -28°C. It has a sherpa-lined hood, a water-repellant coating and fleece-lined patch pockets.
Go ahead, get comfy. This ultra soft hoodie has a gender-free fit, two piece hood and ribbed cuffs.
Shop these festive sweatpants that are perfect for errands, lounging around or exercising.
And lastly, add this classic Cooper Beaver T-shirt to your wardrobe as an easy go-to for the days where you don't know what to wear.
