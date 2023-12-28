EYNTK about the Gymshark 66 challenge (and how you can get a free gym pass through it)

Getty Images





(Almost) New Year, (almost) new you? Now that we've all spent a lovely few days in front of the TV, overindulging in selection boxes and roast spuds, thoughts are starting to turn to the fresh page that is 1 January – the perfect time to create some new healthy habits for the year ahead. With that in mind, we've a sneaky suspicion you'll be a seeing a lot about the Gymshark66 challenge over your FYP in the coming days... And better still, if you sign up quickly you might also be able to bag yourself a free PureGym pass.

But what is the Gymshark66 challenge? How do you actually do it, and what sort of goals are you supposed to set? And – most crucially – how can you keep motivated while doing the Gymshark66 challenge, even when your enthusiasm dips after a week or two?

To answer all that and more, we chatted to Gymshark's Lifting Club Manager, Samantha Cubbins, to get her expert advice...

What is the Gymshark66 challenge?

"Gymshark66 is a 66 day challenge that encourages you to focus on the small wins," says Cubbins, adding that it might be 10,000 steps or 10 minutes of mindfulness per day, or 30 minutes of training and 30 minutes cooking something that actually contains vegetables.

As for why it's 66 days in particular, a Gymshark spokesperson told Cosmopolitan UK that "research conclud[es] that, on average, it takes 66 days to form a habit. Gymshark66 isn’t just another fleeting fitness fad, it's a commitment to fostering positive habits that encompass physical, mental, and emotional well-being."

Who is the Gymshark66 challenge for?

It's for anyone and everyone who is keen to build healthier habits into their lives. A Gymshark spokesperson said that over the years that 66 has been running "thousands of people, whether just starting out on their fitness journeys or seasoned gym goers, have participated and reaped the benefits of the challenge".

When does Gymshark66 start?

Technically you can get involved with the challenge at any time, the activewear brand says, as after all – there's no bad time to build good habits into your routine. But that said, many like to kick off the new year by starting Gymshark66 on 1 January (and it always helps with motivation if you're doing something alongside others who can inspire and keep you accountable). That's also when it's getting a big push on the Gymshark Training app too.

How can you join the Gymshark66 challenge?

Step 1: Download the Gymshark Training App on iOS or Android to kickstart your journey.

Step 2: Choose three habits across three different focus areas – Mind, Nutrition, and Movement – aligning with your goals and preferences.

Step 3: Complete your three habits every day, tick them off on the Training app, and watch your Gymshark66 calendar fill up with the progress you've made. Super satisfying!

Can I get a free PureGym pass through Gymshark66?

You can! Which is music to the ears of many no doubt, especially given the ongoing cost of living crisis which has seen people pause or cancel gym memberships. For 2024's Gymshark66 challenge, the apparel brand have teamed up with PureGym to offer 25,000 free passes to over 350 locations in the UK – but you'll need to be speedy, as it's first come first serve.

To get a PureGym pass, all you need to do is sign up for the Gymshark66 challenge via the Gymshark Training app and you'll receive a unique code.

What are some good health goals for beginners?

First and foremost, says Cubbins, it's crucial to remember that everyone exercises or goes to the gym for their own reasons, so keep the focus on you. "When it comes to hitting those gym goals, simplicity is key," she adds. "Start small – perhaps focus on mastering just a couple of machines in the gym or a handful of dumbbell exercises each week. Get to know which muscles they target and adapt the movement for your body if you need to, this way, you'll work smarter, not harder, to get the results you're after."

She adds that you could also consider committing to a specific training programme that's tailored to your level, and to think about what you do outside of the gym too. "Tracking your nutrition and focusing on your recovery will help you to achieve your goals," Cubbins notes.

You could even agree to up your water intake or just take a walk everyday, without a specific step count to aim for, as all movement is beneficial for health. "You could also look at joining a club, such as a running group, or sports club [if the gym isn't your thing]."

What are some good fitness goals to set if you already have a great routine?



If you're already pretty active or happy with your workout routine and lifestyle, but still want to take part in the Gymshark66 challenge, there are still plenty of things you can pledge to do, says Cubbins.

You could consider getting a day pass to a different gym each week to learn from new coaches, she suggests, or find a new training buddy to challenge you in a different way. "Or learn something new and practise it for a set time every week," Cubbins recommends – this could be anything from meditating to varying the protein shake recipes you use.

How can I stay motivated during Gymshark66?

Let's be honest, as easy as it might be to sign up to the challenge and as good as your intentions likely are, staying motivated is a whole other ball game – but Cubbins has some good advice up her sleeve for that too.

"It starts with the goals you set: make them realistic, enjoyable for you, challenging yet attainable," she stresses, adding that accountability can also go a long way. "Inform your friends and family, or use social media to keep yourself accountable.

"You could also do it with a friend – 66 days might seem a long time, but together, we're stronger."

And finally, go easy on yourself and take care to eat a balanced diet, she adds. "Prioritise quality sleep and consume a highly nutritious diet during Gymshark66. You'll feel much better and be more motivated to pursue your goals."

Happy Gymshark66, one and all!

