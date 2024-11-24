'Fabulous fit, fabulous feel': These Lee trousers are down to $20 for Black Friday

At over 50% off, this is the lowest price we've ever seen for these No. 1 bestsellers.

In the last few years, we've all gotten pretty comfortable. Many of us have sacrificed style for that I'm-still-at-home-in-my-sweats sensation. We'll basically do anything to avoid stiff clothing. But now there's a happy medium — a way to look totally put-together and polished, while staying comfy: a magical pair of classy-casual black pants that ensure you stay stylin' at work or at play. We're talking about Lee Ultra Lux Comfort Trouser Pants. And thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, they're a super-sweet 50% off, down to just $20. Shoppers say these Amazon No. 1 bestsellers are "great for work and going out, too" and "incredibly flattering."

Why is it a good deal? 💰

The trouser pants are currently a sweet 53% off in classic black, bringing the price down from $53 to an incredible $20. Similar brand-name business-casual-style trousers can run you $70 or more when not on sale. Think about it: You can almost get four pairs of these Lees for the same price. Though you'll enjoy the greatest savings in Black, the other shades are still a steal with prices depending on style and size. This deal is the lowest price we've ever seen for these pants.

Why do I need this? 🤔

Savings aside, the trousers are super cute and flattering. They could easily become your go-to black pants. Made of a flexible blend — 49% cotton, 47% polyester, 4% spandex — they have just the right amount of give and stretch to move with you. They look sharp for work and they feel so great, you'll use them on the weekends too (dress them up for a party with heels and a pretty top).

With a mid-rise and a regular fit, they're flattering for almost any body type. A flexible non-binding waistband keeps you comfortable all day (through commuting, meetings, lunch — the whole shebang). You truly get the best of all worlds here, including the type of quality construction you expect from such a long-lived, trusted brand as Lee.

It's time to put on your big girl pants: these classy, comfy, cool Lee trousers. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

More than 11,000 Amazon reviewers have given the No.1 bestselling Lee Ultra Lux Comfort Trousers a five-star rating, with many raving about the value, quality and performance.

Pros 👍

"[My] favorite pants for work," wrote one satisfied shopper. "More comfortable than work clothes should be. I have them in two colors, and I neglect all my other pants to wear them every day. I’m a mother to two small children and have to have comfy easy clothes that look professional. I throw these in the wash and dry with all the baby clothes and sometimes they sit for a while without folding and they hardly wrinkle. Can’t say enough good things."

Another happy wearer called them ideal "dress up and dress down pants," adding, "I love the cut. I like that the pants feel fitted but not tight in the butt and waist, but they flare in the legs. I wear a 10 but bought a 12 so I could layer for cold days... Nice quality material and dependable brand."

Many reviewers also noted how they flatter a wide age range. "A must-have!!!! Hard finding clothes that are suitable for my age (53)... These pants are great!! Very fashionable! Perfect for work or casual," wrote one fan. Another fashionista added, "I love these trousers. I am 57, but these will work for any age woman. These are easy-care dress pants with 'structure.' They are not flimsy. The fit is flattering. Best of all, they don’t sag or slide down at the end of the day... Highly recommended for women who want comfortable, professional attire."

Cons 👎

Some customers felt that the fit wasn't true and they run a bit too long. (Note that they also come in short and long lengths.)

"I usually wear a size 2 and I am 5' 4" in and 127 pounds," said this reviewer. "I ordered size 2 in a short inseam. They were a little too big for me in the waist and hips and also the length was too long to wear with loafers or flats."

Another agreed: "I'm 5' 2" and 135 lbs, and Amazon recommended size 6. It was too long by about four inches, and two sizes too big in the waist. I am probably a 4, but even so I think the fit isn't very flattering."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

