There's Been A Reported Sighting Of Kate Middleton On A Shopping Trip With Prince William

Alex Bramall

It's been over a week since the rumour mill went into overdrive with rumblings of the Princess of Wales' whereabouts and what was really going on with her health. The family eventually conceded to public pressure and released a photograph of Kate Middleton and her three children, which was then found to have been edited, a charge she eventually copped to.

Not only did Kate's admission of guilt pour gasoline on the fire, but it also fuelled conspiracy theories that have plagued the couple since the Princess had abdominal surgery in January. In a move understood by many to be a way of the Waleses assuaging the public's concerns about Kate's wellbeing, the couple were allegedly spotted shopping at a farm shop in Windsor yesterday.

These official news by the Sun and TMZ raised more conspiracies and people are more concerned about Kate's health?

Why was there a need to spread false news?

Why???

Where Is #KateMiddleton ?#RoyalAnnouncement #KateGate pic.twitter.com/4htrS0OnOG — Dr Mudasir 2.0 (@MudasirKabir) March 19, 2024

Just as quickly as the family photograph of the Waleses was released on March 10, it was mysteriously removed from various news agenies over concerns that it had been manipulated. Buckingham Palace remained silent as Getty, Associated Press, Reuters and AFP quietly removed the image and advised clients to remove it from all their platforms. The image does, however, remain on the family's public Instagram account.

‘At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,’ AP said in a notice to customers. ‘Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used’.

Story continues

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

The picture, believed to have been taken by Prince William in Windsor, was released by the royal family to mark Mother’s Day on March 10, but it didn’t take long for confusion to begin swirling that the sleeve of Princess Charlotte’s cardigan did not line up, with eagle-eyed royal fans suggesting it had suffered an editing fail. It was also flagged that Kate appears to have not been wearing her engagement ring, which previously belonged to Princess Diana. In the post, Kate said: ‘Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.’

I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist but if @AP @AFP @Reuters & other picture agencies are concerned enough to remove it and ask clients to delete it, there are serious questions for Kensington Palace - which was the source of the photo.

These appears to be the issues 👇 https://t.co/ifcSB9mUzu pic.twitter.com/bH5gN9fJtJ — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 10, 2024

A mere matter of hours after AP issued the 'kill notice' to news agencies, on March 11, Kate shared another message to hers and Prince William's official X account. ‘Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,’ she wrote. ‘I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.’



But the statement did little to quell the public's confusion. Unlike almost every other official royal photograph, it was a case of now you see it, now you don’t. It was a glaring example of a royal crisis in the age of misinformation and artificial intelligence. And here’s the catch: what was meant to quiet the concerns of the public that all was not well for the Waleses, instead fuelled further conspiracy theories as to the wellbeing of the princess. The overarching belief, given the photograph’s swift removal, is that there actually is something to be concerned about now. That, just as the photograph is rumoured to have been edited, so too is the royal family’s messaging about the princesses’ health.

So just to be clear here - in the Public Relations industry, a “kill notification” is the coup de grâce of the media circuit. For AP to issue this update, means that something is TERRIBLY wrong. Think of it as a Cat. 5 cyclone. This is literally a death blow to any press source. https://t.co/5kDEKAkK8t — Tenille Clarke (@tenilleclarke1) March 10, 2024

The press engines of the royal family are believed to still be in overdrive as to how to handle the fallout from the photograph’s removal, but the take-home is that there is no way to soothe the public's insatiable appetite for gossip. If you concede to public pressure, rather than immunise yourself from further scrutiny, you instead further stoke the flames of speculation. So how exactly are women supposed to win?

I don’t think I’ve ever seen AP send out a kill notification before. I’ve been distracted by the #Oscars but this is industry shaking. Will circle back later, but expect to hear a lot of this in your news this week. https://t.co/c5GV1jUQLD — RAY LOVE JR.  (@RayLoveJr_) March 11, 2024

As the princess continues to heal from her surgery, the questions that we should really be dealing with are the expectations of those in the public eye, namely women, and how we marry those with giving them the space that they need to live a fair and honest private life.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.









You Might Also Like