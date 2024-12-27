Family 'Coordinates' Christmas Gifts — Then Their Grandma Slowly Realizes All the Items Are 'Borrowed' from Her (Exclusive)

Some of the items they stole included a white and red coffee cup, a stone that said 'forgive' and two 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' books

One family decided to have a little extra fun with gifting this holiday season.

Leading up to the holiday, Kaylee Hulse and her family decided to prank her grandma, Cloye McGinley, 75, by "borrowing" items from her house and gifting them to her on Christmas.

"I love to do little pranks on my grandma because she is very trusting and always has the best reactions to things," Hulse, who's extremely close with her grandmother, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I had seen a TikTok last Christmas with people taking things from their grandparents’ houses and using them as gifts. I knew that would be the perfect, harmless prank to play on her, so I told my mother about the idea."

"We got my grandfather, Jackson McGinley, involved so we could take things from her house when she wasn’t home," she adds. "I stole a white and red coffee cup, a stone that said 'forgive,' a wall sign from the bathroom that said 'blessed,' two Chicken Soup for the Soul books, a Bath & Body Works hand soap and body spray set, her Clinique lotion, a blue butterfly fridge magnet, a leopard-print cardigan, a small decorative sign that said 'You’re the friend everyone wishes they had' and a hand-painted frog."

Kaylee Hulse Kaylee Hulse with her grandma Cloye McGinley

When Christmas Day rolled around, Hulse, who lives in Corpus Christi, Texas, just five minutes from her grandma, was worried McGinley wouldn't recognize the items. However, when McGinley saw the red and white coffee cup, the first item picked, she recognized it right away.

"Everyone was struggling to keep a straight face as she reacted to each item," Hulse says, recalling the moment. "She told us afterward that she kept feeling bad because she knew the items were cheap and not the best gifts for the exchange."

She says in the moment her uncle, Trey Gann, couldn't stop laughing and had to cover his laughs with coughs, which led her grandma to rub his back and offer him water because she thought he was having a coughing fit.

"My favorite moment was definitely her reaction to the frog," she adds. "She loves frogs and has a million frog-related things in her home. She always told me growing up that 'frog' stood for 'Forever Rely On God.' When I chose the frog, I had no idea it was one she had hand-painted herself, but I’m so glad it was because it made her reaction so much better."

Throughout the prank, Hulse recorded her grandma's reactions. Later, she posted the video on TikTok, where it went viral, garnering 16.7 million views and more than 10,000 comments.

"she was flabbergasted when she saw that frog 🤣🤣🤣," one person wrote.

"Lol grandma has great memory!! 😂 she recognized all her items," another user commented.

Someone else said, "She knows everything in her house don’t play with her."



"I saw the comments start to roll in, and everyone fell in love with her," Hulse adds. "When we told her how many people had seen the video, she was so shocked. She called me afterward and told me how happy she was that we did that. She said, 'You have no idea what you’ve done for this family. This will be talked about for years to come.' "

Kaylee Hulse Close up photo of the red and white mug

After the exchange, Hulse and her family gathered all the items and returned them to their grandma to take home.

"I hope people cherish the relationships they have with their grandparents and realize how precious these family moments are," Hulse says. "There were a lot of comments from people missing their grandparents and wishing they were still around to do things like this with them. Don’t wait until your loved ones are gone — spend time with them now."

"Also, don’t take life too seriously," she adds. "There were some comments saying the prank was mean, but my grandmother absolutely loved it. She is always such a good sport and knows how to take a joke."

