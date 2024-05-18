Family wanted: Micheal and Daniel have a strong brotherly bond, hope to stay together

Brothers Micheal and Daniel are close with a strong bond and wish to have a “no matter what” family where they can stay together.

Always respectful of others, Micheal, 14, is responsible and hardworking. He also loves to be active and enjoys soccer, fishing and other sports. In his free time, Micheal likes playing video games. And in the future, he wants to be a professional soccer player, an engineer, and/or a gamer.

Daniel, 12, is goofy with a great sense of humor and enjoys making people laugh. Like his brother, he loves staying active and enjoys skating, fishing or riding his bike. He has recently taken an interest in cooking. When he grows up, Daniel wants to become a police officer.

The brothers are looking for a loving, caring and supportive family. And they would like a family that will spend time with them and do activities together.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Micheal’s case number is CH-7915 and Daniel’s is CH-7914.