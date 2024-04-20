Family wanted: With a playful personality, Lucy captures hearts of those around her

Lucy, 15, is known as quite the prankster and has a sweet, playful personality that always captures the hearts of those around her.

One of her favorite pastimes is joking around and she will bring laughter into a family and encourage others to be goofy with her. Lucy has a knack for art and jumps at the opportunity to be creative, whether it’s coloring or painting. She also loves to take part in organized activities such as bowling or swimming.

Lucy’s main method of communication is through sign language, and she would benefit from a family with prior knowledge or experience in this. Due to a strong bond with her siblings, Lucy’s case team is only considering families who reside within the state of Kansas.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Lucy’s case number is CH-7363.