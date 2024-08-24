Family wanted: Quincey and Adrian want to be adopted together and feel safe, loved

Brothers, Quincey and Adrian, want a family where they can be together and feel safe and loved.

Sweet and caring, Quincey is a teen with an outgoing personality. The 16-year-old enjoys staying active by playing sports and his favorites are basketball and football. In the future, Quincey wants to be a mechanic.

Adrian’s personality is a blend of sweetness, lovability and intelligence. The 13-year-old also has a great sense of humor and loves making people laugh. He enjoys playing basketball, especially with his brother. And spends some time playing video games and watching TV.

Quincey and Adrian would benefit from having an active family, one that will provide them with stability, patience and support. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Quincey’s case number is CH-7910 and Adrian’s is 7911.