Fans praise Christie Brinkley as she declares ‘70 is the new 40’

Fans praise Christie Brinkley as she declares ‘70 is the new 40’ (Getty Images)

Fans are praising Christie Brinkley for sharing her candid thoughts about aging.

The 70-year-old model took to Instagram on July 23 to discuss how she’s been open to even more opportunities in her life, as she’s gotten older.

“All this talk about age ! But I think 70 is the new 40 a great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company. The sky is the limit,” she wrote in the cpation of her post.

Brinkley continued to express how happy she is at age 70, adding: “Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality! Here’s to loving the age you’re in!”

She paired the caption with a photo of herself wearing a green, long-sleeve dress, as she posed on a white bedspread and smiled for the camera.

In the comments, many fans agreed with Brinkley’s honest message, while they also praised her for hitting back at the societal stereotypes about aging.

“@christiebrinkley Like a fine Prosecco… even better with age! You are breaking/shattering stereotypes! Cheers to good health and happiness!” one wrote.

“You are one of THE BEST examples of the adage ‘Age is just a number,’” another added. “It truly is! I’m with you!!”

“70 is the new 30 for you,” a third commented. “You look as gorgeous as ever and your zest for life and new adventures is totally inspiring. Onward and upward.”

This isn’t the first time that Brinkley has hit back at ageist comments. During an interview with People last month, she confessed that she once feared that she was going to age out of the modeling industry.

“They told me by the time you’re 30, you’ll be chewed up and spit out of this business,” she explained. “But 50 isn’t 50 anymore. Thirty isn’t 30 anymore.”

The former Sports Illustrated cover star also gushed over turning 70, calling it “the start of a great decade.” She then shared how women on social media have praised her for her positive posts about aging.

“I’m hearing from women on my Instagram, like, ‘Now I’m looking forward to my 7-0. I was kind of dreading it, but you’re making it look so fun. And it is really important to make it fun and so far so great,’” she added.

In February, Brinkley celebrated her birthday by sharing a message on Instagram about self-love and acceptance. Her post also included a photo of her wearing a white bralette, leggings, and cardigan, as she flexed her muscles for the camera.

“Looking in the mirror on my 70th birthday and what do I see, I’m finally happy with the person looking back at me,” she wrote. “I’m no longer critical and demanding, now I’m grateful and understanding.”

“I’ve put this body through it. I’ve broken every bone, in tiny miracles I’m all healed, in my heart and soul I’m home,” Brinkley continued. “It’s taken 70 years to get here, in tears and joy I’ve found my happy, so now I’m going to end this poem, before I get too sappy!”