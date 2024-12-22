The fashion editors’ guide to last-minute gifts

“I’m going to start my Christmas shopping early this year,” I announced in October. Despite my best intentions, dear reader, this didn’t materialise. If your gift cupboard is also terrifyingly present-less, help is at hand. With just a few sleeps to go until the big day, the Telegraph’s fashion team has curated a failsafe list of super-stylish Christmas gifts that are £150 or less and – quite critically – available with next-day delivery.

There’s something for everyone, from the discerning minimalist to the “more-is-more” magpie. We have found a whole host of winter warmers for those who like to spend their time outdoors, and lots of pampering treats for those in desperate need of “me” time. Plus, Gen Z-approved stocking fillers and sustainable gifts for a more circular Christmas. Click “shop now” and free up these final festive hours for more mince pies and mulled wine.

For the minimalist

Pared-back but never basic, this hard-to-buy-for recipient was doing quiet luxury long before quiet luxury was a thing. They appreciate quality over quantity: A well-chosen cashmere scarf or a set of timeless pearl earrings is a safe bet, or push the boat out and opt for an item you know they already own and love, but with a subtle difference:

“For the person who can never have enough formal shirts, Arket’s tuxedo style is a sexy but understated twist on a sartorial classic,” says Navaz Batliwalla, founder of disneyrollergirl.net, author of The New Garconne, and proponent of minimal style.

For the maximalist

What do you get for the fashion magpie? Something that sparks joy, says stylist Sarah Corbett-Winder, who is lusting after a crayon-green hair bow from Bode.

“It can be worn in your hair, worn as a brooch, layered atop a necktie, clipped onto your bag or to a necklace,” she says. “I mean, she’d even look good on top of the Christmas tree!”

Stylist and maximalist style lover Corina Gaffey is not only asking Santa for Damson Madder’s patchwork, leopard-print coat for herself, but also a matching version for her dog, Teddy. “Why should humans get all the best gifts?” she says. Quite right.

For the sustainability-conscious

One of my favourite – and most sustainable – presents to give is vintage jewellery. It’s also handy that I live two minutes away from two excellent vintage shops (Maltpress Trading and Haynes Lane in Crystal Palace, in case you are curious). There are a whole host of jewellery brands making efforts to lower their carbon footprint by using recycled metals and lab-grown stones. Edge of Ember, Missoma and Daisy are but three of my go-tos.

For the environmentally-minded fashion fan, I can’t think of a better gift than a voucher for Cocoon, the luxury bag-borrowing platform. It’s the eco-friendly equivalent of finding a new Chanel bag beneath the tree. Meanwhile, anything from Ninety Percent will satisfy even the most sustainably pedantic; each product comes with detailed information about the fabric and factory.

For those in need of some self-care

The best kinds of presents are those that one would never buy for oneself – namely, anything in the self-care category. These indulgent treats are for those who are so busy with work or taking care of others, they’ve forgotten the all-important art of pampering. Give them the gift of a well-earned lie-in with a silk sleep mask or pyjamas, or help re-align their chakras with a piece of crystal jewellery.

Stylist, author, presenter, and new mum Zeena Shah has just the thing for the self-care starved: “I love hot water bottles at this time of year –Toast’s cosy sheepskin cover makes the perfect last-minute gift.”

“For me, it doesn’t get better than good nightwear,” says freelance writer and content creator Olivia Purvis. “For a very special gift, If Only If makes the most beautiful nightdresses.”

For the outdoorsy type

Blustery Christmas day walks are made lovelier by smart new wellies, and I don’t know one outdoor explorer who would be disappointed with a pair from Le Chameau. Throw in some cosy welly socks and you can tick at least one person off your list.

It perhaps goes without saying that hats, gloves and scarves are guaranteed to please lovers of the great outdoors. Instead of the usual beanie, give them a luxurious cashmere hood from Eric Bompard, Rise and Fall, or Hush. As for gloves, a lambskin pair from Dents feels that more special.

For the next generation

Nothing can dampen the festive spirit like a teenage tantrum, something you can avoid with these carefully researched suggestions. Gen Z-approved trainers including the Adidas SL 72, Puma Speedcat and Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66.

Don’t ask me why but Zoomers love to adorn their possessions, from their phones to their bags. A brightly-coloured phone strap, case or novelty bag charm makes a brilliant stocking filler. If time was not of the essence, I would recommend Casetify, but with only a few sleeps to go until the big day, I suggest you order yours with next-day delivery from gifting saviours Not Another Bill. Anya Hindmarch’s Love Heart bag charm is also awfully sweet (pun intended), if you’re feeling spenny.