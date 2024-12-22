Fashion Mogul Julie Wainwright Just Sold Her Modern Beverly Hills Home for $10.7 Million

Barely three months after Julie Wainwright put her strikingly modern residence in a prime pocket of Beverly Hills up for sale at nearly $12 million, the founder and former CEO of The RealReal has already offloaded the property. Records show the Steve Hermann-designed home traded hands for a discounted $10.7 million, which is still around a million dollars more than she paid Tony & Guy co-founder Bruno Mascolo for the place in 2021. Compass real estate broker and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg repped both sides of the transaction, describing it as “hands down the best deal in Trousdale Estates.”

Built in 2009 and fully customized to suit Wainwright’s tastes during her tenure, the gated architectural-style structure is touted in the listing as having a “harmonious blend of elevated luxury”—from the alluring courtyard punctuated by terrazzo fountains to the chic interiors offering 4,500 square feet of single-level living space boasting vast expanses of glass providing seamless indoor-outdoor environs and sweeping city views from almost every vantage point.

More from Robb Report

A spacious family room is outfitted with a wall of shelves and a sexy linear fireplace.

RELATED: An Aspiring Race Car Driver Lists Her Peaceful Beverly Hills Retreat for $30 Million

Highlights include a spacious living room outfitted with a wall of shelves holding sundry eye-catching trinkets and a sexy linear fireplace topped by a TV. A sleek Poliform kitchen boasts high-gloss floating cabinetry, dual ovens and an eat-in peninsula, while the formal dining area opens to the outside on two sides. Five ensuite bedrooms include a massive primary suite, which comes with a stone fireplace, a glass-enclosed dressing room, and a luxe bath sporting an Antonio Lupi soaking tub.

Outdoors, the half-acre-plus grounds include an infinity pool and spa surrounded by a flat grassy yard, along with a teakwood deck and built-in benches ideal for relaxing and entertaining. In addition to a mirror-lined gym and an attached two-car garage, the full-fledged smart home also has automated window treatments, a state-of-the-art Control4 system, and a server room.

An expansive teakwood deck and infinity-edge pool offer panoramic views that stretch to the ocean.

RELATED: Charlie Puth Sold His $11 Million Midcentury House in Beverly Hills to Josh Flagg

An internet and tech pioneer, Wainwright launched the online video site Reel.com in 1997 and later took the reins as CEO of Pets.com. After the tech bubble burst, the site collapsed under crippling $300 million debt soon after going public in 2000. The Purdue graduate was active in numerous other online startups before 2011, when she founded The RealReal. Though she stepped down as CEO in 2022, the company is still one of the world’s largest online marketplaces for the resale of authenticated luxury goods, with more than 27 million members and 19 retail sites nationwide.

Besides her just-sold Beverly Hills digs, Wainwright, who has a reported $25 million net worth, also owns a $6.8 million condo on a high floor of a posh tower on the edge of New York City’s Financial District, near City Hall.

Click here for more photos of the Trousdale Estates home.

Julie Wainwright House Beverly Hills

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for RobbReports's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.