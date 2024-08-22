Fashion writer here: These 7 basics will easily transition from summer to fall

As a fashion shopping writer, I spend the majority of my day searching through the internet for the best fashion finds and testing them out to let you know what pieces are actually worth buying. While my job allows me to try out trending items and the latest and greatest fashion-forward designs, I've noticed the pieces I actually wear the most are classic basics.

Having simple, versatile pieces that are easy to mix and match not only makes my life easier because I no longer stress about what to wear every morning, it also saves me money in the long run because these timeless pieces will never go out of style and can be worn (and re-worn) for seasons to come. From a flattering one-piece that can double as a bodysuit to lightweight linen pants and supportive sandals, below are the seven fashion basics I wore the most this summer and plan to continue to wear into the fall.

Zappos Birkenstock Arizona Sandals I live in these comfy Birkenstock sandals during the summer. I've had the same suede pair for years and they still look just as good as when I first got them. They boast a deep heel cup that keeps the natural padding of your foot in place and helps disperse your body weight evenly, while the raised toe bed gives you grip so your feet aren't sliding around. For these reasons and more, they made our best sandals for women guide . $149 at Zappos

Nordstrom Agolde Parker Cutoff Shorts I hadn't worn denim shorts in years until I found this pair from Agolde. They have a relaxed fit that makes them beyond comfortable and not at all restricting. I love the light wash and the raw-edge hems and just how flattering they look when on. I was skeptical at first about spending that much money on shorts but honestly the cost-per-wear has been worth it. Plus, the classic design will let me wear them for seasons to come. $148 at Nordstrom

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Traveler Mini Dress I wore this cute workout dress everywhere this summer. It didn't matter if I was running errands around town, hitting the tennis court or sightseeing at a new locale, this was the dress I reached for the most. It has built-in shorts with a hidden pocket, adjustable straps and a buttery-soft material that feels great. I'm soaking up the last days of summer wearing it on its own with sandals and plan to layer on a sporty sweatshirt and wear sneakers with it this fall. $41 at Abercrombie & Fitch

Warby Parker Warby Parker Durand Sunglasses A pair of chic sunglasses is one accessory I can't live without — especially so on sunny summer days — and these Warby Parker sunnies are my current fave. Not only do they boast a classic silhouette and tortoiseshell frame that won’t go out of style, but the polarized lenses also provide 100 percent UV protection. I got them with prescription lenses, so I can wear them while driving, but if you don't need corrective lenses, they can be yours for less than $100! And you can even have frame samples sent to your house to try them on before you buy. $95 at Warby Parker

Spanx Spanx Pique Shaping Swim, Plunge One-Piece I got this incredibly flattering Spanx swimsuit last year and still can't get enough of it. The sleek black suit has a plunging V-neckline in the front and back and a high-leg bottom that doesn't dig in. The textured fabric gives it an elevated feel and like the brand’s signature shapewear, the swimsuit boasts power mesh that literally sucks me in everywhere. I love it so much, I wear it not only to the beach and pool but also rock it as a bodysuit under my favorite jeans and skirts too. Read my full review here . $188 at Spanx

J.Crew J.Crew Soleil Linen Pant I live in linen pants in the spring and summer, and this J.Crew pair became my new go-to option. The drawstring waist lets me make them looser or tighter whenever I want (which comes in handy after meals) and the easy breezy fabric keeps me cool despite the heat. They are incredibly versatile, stylish and comfortable. And I can't wait to keep wearing them this fall with cozy sweaters. $98 at J.Crew