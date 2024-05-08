Which fast food burger is the best in the Charlotte area? Let us know your thoughts

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. When it comes to burgers in Charlotte, we all win.

In our CharlotteFive Readers’ Choice Best Burger poll, hundreds of responses came through about which restaurant has the best of the best. But with the news that Texas-based Whataburger will soon be joining the burger joint lineup, we want to know where to find the best fast food burger.

From the local restaurants to the popular national chains, the options are limitless — but we want to know your favorite. Take our poll or email us at charlottefive@charlottefive.com and let us know of your favorite fast food burger spot in the area.

If you have more than one favorite, just refresh the page and vote again.