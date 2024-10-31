Our Favorite November Weeknight Dinner Recipes

Is it just us, or now that Halloween is over, does it feel like it’s pretty much go-time from now until January? There’s so little time and SO much to do to gear up for a wonderful holiday season, but November is the last month that really feels like fall, so we’re not letting it get away without celebrating all it has to offer. Join us this November as we say goodbye to autumn produce and hello to the winter holiday season (Christmas music has already started playing 😫) through cozy, comforting meals for both weeknights and special occasions. We’ve got 40 recipes to help inspire you to make dinner this November—one for every day of the month, and then some.

We’ve included a good mix of entirely new recipes, like our sheet-pan roasted red onion chicken, our black bean sweet potato taco skillet, and our chicken marsala orzo, as well as some old cold weather classics like our homemade lasagna, our chicken & rice casserole, and our chili mac. Though we’re all for eating your faves year-round, pumpkin and other fall flavors do lose some of their allure come December. If you feel the same, you’ve got to make our baked pumpkin risotto, our apple & cranberry roasted chicken, or our creamy pumpkin gnocchi with Italian sausage before winter really arrives.

We’re also taking inspiration from everything going on in November, like Thanksgiving, of course, but also all the cozy indoor watch parties and movie nights we're planning. We’ve included a few recipes here that are great for tailgating, like our Philly cheesesteak pasta or our chicken fajita casserole, but take this as permission to turn any apps into dinner while you’re watching the game or a holiday film. Rather than include all our top classic Thanksgiving dinner ideas here (and believe us, we’ve got a ton), we’ve instead focused on a few impressive bird alternatives, like our stuffed turkey breast, our roasted turkey legs, and our whole roasted cauliflower. We've also got some ideas for what to do with all those leftovers. Fill the week after Thanksgiving with meals like our cranberry brie turkey melts or our Thanksgiving leftover tacos so nothing goes to waste.

Want even more Thanksgiving ideas? Check out our best Friendsgiving recipes, our top Thanksgiving apps, and our favorite Thanksgiving sides too.

Chicken Fajita Casserole

In this casserole, seasoned chicken breast is nestled into fire-roasted tomato rice before being topped with strips of jalapeño, bell pepper, and sweet red onion, then smothered with a three-cheese blend and baked. If you turn your head every time a sizzling plate of chicken fajitas passes, this recipe is the low-lift one-pan version you need.

Get the Chicken Fajita Casserole recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Chili Mac

This one-pot meal is a perfect way to warm up during the colder months, so go ahead and make it in the dead of winter to awaken your soul and grab a spoon to dig in! The best part? This hearty favorite is ready to enjoy in just 30 minutes, making it the perfect go-to weeknight dinner.

Get the Chili Mac recipe.

PHOTO: PARKER FEIERBACH

Sheet-Pan Roasted Red Onion Chicken

The real magic in this sheet-pan dinner is in the savory-sweet, spoonable sauce that the onions transform into. Blending the chicken fat-roasted, charred onions with butter, sweet white vinegar, and crushed red pepper yields a creamy, umami -rich sauce that makes the chicken even more succulent.

Get the Sheet-Pan Roasted Red Onion Chicken recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Cheesy Barbacoa Biscuit Bake

This recipe combines the rich smoky flavors of traditional barbacoa with a cheesy topping and buttery biscuits for an irresistible meal. At the heart of this dish is succulent beef chuck roast, slow-cooked in a blend of fire-roasted tomatoes, chipotle chiles, and a medley of spices. You won’t be able to resist going for seconds.

Get the Cheesy Barbacoa Biscuit Bake recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: SAM SENEVIRATNE

Chicken & Rice Casserole

This chicken and rice recipe is definitely a direct flight to a quick and easy dinner destination. It requires minimal cleaning up, and the active cooking time is only 20 minutes—the rest of the time, you can just lounge in your living room while this whips itself up.

Get the Chicken & Rice Casserole recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Broccoli Cheddar Gnocchi Soup

Broccoli cheddar soup is the ultimate comfort food—it’s rich, creamy, and packed with cheesy goodness—and we're taking it to the next level with pillowy gnocchi , making it heartier and more satisfying without any extra hassle. The gnocchi cooks right in the same pot , so you’re not stuck washing another dish.

Get the Broccoli Cheddar Gnocchi Soup recipe.

PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

If you’re looking for a vegetarian dinner centerpiece, then you can’t beat a whole roasted cauliflower . Gorgeously browned outside and meltingly tender in the middle, its stunningly simple goodness can’t be topped at any vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner.

Get the Whole Roasted Cauliflower recipe.

PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

Shepherd's Pie

Nothing satisfies a meat and potato craving quite like a classic, hearty shepherd’s pie. In this comfort food staple, ground beef is cooked with aromatics and red wine before being combined with corn and peas, all covered with velvety, rich mashed potatoes and topped with Parmesan before being broiled until golden brown. 😍

Get the Shepherd's Pie recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: LENA ABRAHAM

Black Bean Sweet Potato Taco Skillet

Want taco night without the multiple pans and (semi-?) controlled chaos of a build-your-own dinner? Make this taco skillet. Saucy, spiced sweet potatoes and black beans are tossed with crushed potato chips and topped with melty cheese for a simple one-pan meal that will be your new weeknight go-to this November.

Get the Black Bean Sweet Potato Taco Skillet recipe.

PHOTO: BRYAN GARDNER; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Homemade Lasagna

Based on the traditional lasagna alla Bolognese from the Emilia-Romagna province in Italy, we grabbed what we loved most about the timeless, classic recipe and simplified it to make it weeknight-friendly. This lasagna can be eaten for any occasion—from family Sunday dinner to cold straight from the fridge after a night out (it makes great leftovers).

Get the Homemade Lasagna recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Philly Cheesesteak Pasta

The Philly cheesesteak is at the peak of our favorite sandwiches list, but worthy cheesesteak spots are few and far between (especially for discerning consumer). This pasta is our solution to getting that comforting flavor without suffering through a disappointing take-out sandwich.

Get the Philly Cheesesteak Pasta recipe.

PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Creamy Butternut Squash Orzo

If you love stovetop mac 'n' cheese , you’ve got to try this creamy butternut squash orzo . Butternut squash and Parmesan join forces with orzo to create a cheesy pasta skillet that hits every nostalgic note.

Get the Creamy Butternut Squash Orzo recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Keto Beef Stew

PSA: Making beef stew keto-friendly only means a couple simple swaps. It's still silky and every bit as comforting as the original. In this keto recipe , we make up for the lack of thickener by ensuring that we really reduce the stew to create something rich and stick-to-your-ribs good.

Get the Keto Beef Stew recipe.

PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: BEN WEINER

Roasted Turkey Leg

Slow-cooked turkey legs are this year’s ultimate Thanksgiving hack (we're not stopping you the rest of the month either!). No basting, no inevitable dry meat—no fuss at all. All you have to do is make an easy festive herb butter, wrap everything in foil, and let it roast unsupervised.

Get the Roasted Turkey Leg recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Sheet-Pan Thanksgiving Dinner

This sheet-pan dinner is a feast that’s as cozy as it is convenient, bringing together the classics with a few flavorful twists. The beauty of this meal lies in its simplicity—everything roasts together on just one pan, making cleanup a breeze.

Get the Sheet-Pan Thanksgiving Dinner recipe.

PHOTO: LINDA PUGLIESE; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Chicken & Dumplings

One spoonful instantly made me think of my childhood. This easy comfort food recipe is perfect on a cold night, and simple enough to whip up when you don't feel like making anything (like on a weeknight after a weekend full of potlucks and Friendsgivings).

Get the Chicken & Dumplings recipe.

Parker Feierbach

Pad Thai

An easy alternative to takeout, our simplified pad Thai recipe is designed to satisfy noodle cravings fast. We skipped some traditional ingredients (such as dried shrimp, tamarind, pressed tofu, and bean sprouts), opting for ingredients that you can pick up at your local grocery store. Skip the delivery and make it tonight!

Get the Pad Thai recipe.

PHOTO: ROCKY LUTEN; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Harvest Caesar Salad

If you thought kale Caesar was over, you’ve clearly never topped it with crispy frico squash croutons. Featuring butternut squash and crispy baked Parmesan frico, this autumn spin on the classic Caesar salad will have you wishing it was fall all year round.

Get the Harvest Caesar Salad recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: SAM SENEVIRATNE

Friendsgiving Nachos

Friendsgiving nachos are the ultimate way to enjoy Thanksgiving leftovers (with minimal effort). It’s all the elements of Thanksgiving—turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce—PLUS cheese served on top of a bed of crunchy nacho chips.

Get the Friendsgiving Nachos recipe.

PHOTO: RYAN LIEBE; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Chorizo Breakfast Chili

Eggs aren't just for breakfast, and chili's not just for dinner—this recipe is proof! It's guaranteed to shake up your routine, whether you eat it for breakfast OR dinner this November.

Get the Chorizo Breakfast Chili recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Vegan White Bean Chili

whether you’re full-time vegan or just love a plant-based moment, vegan chili is where it’s at this November. This flavor-packed vegan white bean chili has so much goodness going on and all of the fresh, crunchy toppings too (so customize it how you like!).

Get the Vegan White Bean Chili recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: SAM SENEVIRATNE

Coconut-Lime Chicken Wings

Buffalo sauce on a wing is a tried-and-true classic, but what if you’re in the mood for something different? Tossed in a sweet and zesty glaze, these coconut-lime wings are giving Buffalo and blue cheese a run for their money.

Get the Coconut-Lime Chicken Wings recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Chicken Marsala Orzo

To get this meal on the table in under 45 minutes, quick-cooking orzo is simmered in creamy mushroom-Marsala sauce and tossed with golden-brown seared chicken breast, then topped with chopped parsley. Never again will you have to wonder, "what should I serve with my chicken marsala?"

Get the Chicken Marsala Orzo recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Bacon Harvest Chicken Skillet

This easy chicken thigh recipe with bacon and Brussels sprouts comes together in one skillet. It's the perfect cozy dinner to make during fall and winter. Don't forget to toast a few slices of good bread to sop up all the delicious juices!

Get the Bacon Harvest Chicken Skillet recipe.

Emily Hlavac-Green

Thanksgiving Leftover Tacos

People love the heralded Thanksgiving sandwich, but there’s something about using a tortilla (see our Thanksgiving Crunchwrap) that takes Turkey Day leftovers to a whole new level. Especially when you top that with turkey that has been made brand-new in a pseudo-mole sauce spiked with gravy, chipotle chiles, and dark chocolate.

Get the Thanksgiving Leftover Tacos recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: Taylor Ann SPENCER

Baked Pumpkin Risotto

Baked, not stirred, this recipe for pumpkin risotto gets rid of the effort without flavor and texture. And it's not just pumpkin and butternut squash that bring the fall flavor either—a sprinkle of goat cheese, parsley, and the tart-sweet touch of dried cranberries round out the earthy autumnal vibes.

Get the Baked Pumpkin Risotto recipe.

PHOTO: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: MARY RUPP

Slow-Cooker Creamy Gnocchi Soup

A warm, hearty soup fills you up just right and keeps you cozy for the night. Even better? Choosing this slow-cooker soup recipe to save effort and increase satisfaction. With extremely little effort (thanks store-bought gnocchi!) you'll end up with a soup that's so warm and comforting you'll completely forget how cold it is outside this November.

Get the Slow-Cooker Creamy Gnocchi Soup recipe.

PHOTO CREDIT: ERIK BERNSTEIN; FOOD STYLING: SPENCER RICHARDS

BBQ Lime Chicken

Chicken and BBQ sauce aren't just for summer! Here, give the BBQ sauce a tangy zip of lime that creates the type of delectable, outrageous sauce that will have you going back again and again, whether you're watching the game or enjoying this alongside some autumnal Southern faves (may we suggest mac & cheese or some cooling coleslaw?).

Get the BBQ Lime Chicken recipe.

ETHAN CALABRESE

Turkey Tetrazzini

We’ve created countless creative recipes to use up the rest of your leftover Thanksgiving turkey, but this classic casserole is one of my favorites. Simple to make and adaptable to what you have on hand, this baked pasta dinner is not only the perfect post-holiday meal but a great staple weeknight dinner to make all year long.

Get the Turkey Tetrazzini recipe.

PHOTO: JULIA GARTLAND; FOOD STYLING: SAM SENEVIRATNE

Creamy Pumpkin Gnocchi With Italian Sausage

For this gnocchi dish, we use pumpkin puree to build a sauce that has just a touch of tomato to give it that classic marinara texture. Just like with butternut squash or sweet potatoes, pumpkin pairs beautifully with sage and sausage, so they were natural additions to the gnocchi and sauce (but feel free to switch it up)

Get the Creamy Pumpkin Gnocchi With Italian Sausage recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: LAURA REGE

Cranberry Brie Turkey Melts

Since Thanksgiving isn’t a holiday that screams cheese, we’ve made it our mission to employ the idea in leftovers. These cranberry brie turkey melts are precisely what they call for: rustic slices of artisan bread, tangy cranberry sauce, creamy buttery brie, and a mound of garlicky leftover turkey.

Get the Cranberry Brie Turkey Melts recipe.

PHOTO: RYAN LIEBE; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Creamy Chorizo Pasta

Weeknight pasta gets the Spanish treatment with a silky, smoky tomato sauce and spicy chorizo-style sausage in this 30-minute dinner recipe. This easy dish also comes together fast thanks to basic pantry staples; it's like your midweek dinner took a trip to Spain!

Get the Creamy Chorizo Pasta recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs

This herby, savory-sweet dish is basically Thanksgiving in meatball form. With a sweet and tangy glaze made with cranberry sauce and thyme- and sage-speckled turkey meatballs, all you need is a scoop of fluffy mashed potatoes for cozy, autumnal bliss.

Get the Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Stuffed Turkey Breast

A savory mushroom and bacon filling keeps this roasted turkey breast juicy while making it fancy and hearty enough to take the place of a whole bird on the holiday table (but it's great for weeknights too). If you end up with leftover filling, you can even use it as a pre-dinner snack!

Get the Stuffed Turkey Breast recipe.

PHOTO: RACHEL VANNI; FOOD STYLING: BROOKE CAISON

Extra-Lemony Seitan Piccata

Most piccata sauces use only lemon juice; we opt for whole pieces of the fruit to make use of every last bit of bright citrus flavor. After a simmer in a wine and broth jacuzzi, the lemon loses its sharp bitterness and becomes sweet and tender.

Get the Extra-Lemony Seitan Piccata recipe.

Joel Goldberg

Gnocchi Stuffing

Heading to Friendsgiving and need a fun, different dish? Looking for an easy weeknight spin using everyone's favorite store-bought ingredient? This gnocchi stuffing is such a creative twist on the classic stuffing. Using gnocchi instead of bread gives you dumpling-like bites with all the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving—toast it before adding it to make it extra crunchy!

Get the Gnocchi Stuffing recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

Ground Beef Stir-Fry Teriyaki Bowls

We love stir-frying for countless cheap and easy dinners, but especially in this recipe that combines ground beef with broccoli, carrots, and teriyaki sauce. Best part? Ground beef means no slicing or dicing the meat; just go from the package directly to the pan and get cooking.

Get the Ground Beef Stir-Fry Teriyaki Bowls recipe.

PHOTO: DOAA ELKADY; FOOD STYLING: TAYLOR ANN SPENCER

One-Pot French Onion Pasta

We’re big fans of one-pot pastas and French onion soup-flavored everything, so it was just a matter of time until we combined those two awesome things in one dish. Meet this one-pot French onion soup pasta, which is destined to become one of your favorite weeknight dinners this November.

Get the One-Pot French Onion Pasta recipe.

PHOTO: ANDREW BUI; FOOD STYLING: SPENCER RICHARDS

Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta

As much as we love a fresh, juicy tomato, it’s best eaten during peak summer. Thankfully, the process of drying tomatoes concentrates their sweet and savory flavors and allows us to enjoy the vegetable (or fruit?) year-round. Make this pasta when it starts getting cold this November to help you dream of warmer days.

Get the Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta recipe.

PHOTO: LUCY SCHAEFFER; FOOD STYLING: MAKINZE GORE

Apple & Cranberry Roasted Chicken

Some of our most popular recipes are one-skillet chicken dinners, and this one really showcases why. This skillet combines chicken thighs with apples and cranberries—the perfect duo of sweet and tangy for this fall dinner.

Get the Apple & Cranberry Roasted Chicken recipe.

PHOTO: ROCKY LUTEN; FOOD STYLING: ADRIENNE ANDERSON

You Might Also Like