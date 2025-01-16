FDA announces ban on red dye No. 3. Here's what to expect — and why some families already avoid the food coloring.

Some parents say that red dye No. 3 in foods causes behavioral problems in their kids. (Photo illustration: Celina Pereira for Yahoo News; photos: Getty Images)

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Jan. 15 that it is revoking authorization of the food dye known as red dye No. 3. The agency had been reviewing a petition to ban the petroleum-based colorant since 2022, with questions about the dye's possible health effects growing in recent years.

Some food and ingested drug products in which red Dye No. 3 can be found include:

Gummies

Ice cream cones

Frostings

Toaster pastries

Fruit cocktails

Strawberry-flavored drinks

CNN reports that some of the most popular food and beverage brands either never used red dye No. 3 — also known as FD&C Red No. 3 — or had stopped using it in recent years. For example, Just Born, the company behind PEEPS, stopped using red dye No. 3 after Easter of 2024.

Manufacturers who use red dye No. 3 in food have until Jan. 15, 2027, to reformulate their product, and manufacturers who use the dye in ingested drugs have until Jan. 18, 2028, to reformulate. Foods imported to the U.S. from countries where red dye No. 3 is still allowed will also need to comply with the new U.S. requirements.

“This is wonderful news and long overdue,” Melanie Benesh, vice president for government affairs at the Environmental Working Group, one of several organizations that petitioned the agency to take action on the additive, told the New York Times. “Red dye 3 is the lowest of the low-hanging fruit when it comes to toxic food dyes that the FDA should be addressing.”

A spokeswoman for the International Association of Color Manufacturers told the New York Times that the group disagreed with the FDA's decision, arguing that “no credible safety concerns” related to red dye No. 3 in food had been identified. In its announcement on Jan. 15, the FDA cited research showing that the dye causes cancer in male laboratory rats, though it hasn't been proven to cause cancer in humans. The dye has been banned in cosmetics and topical drugs since 1990.

Part of a growing trend

Last October, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a first-of-its-kind bill passed by state lawmakers that prohibited the use of red dye No. 3 — along with three other potentially harmful chemicals (potassium bromate, brominated vegetable oil and propylparaben) frequently found in processed foods — in food and drinks sold in California. It marked the first time that a state banned food additives permitted by the FDA. As with the new FDA ban, however, the California Food Safety Act won't go into effect until 2027.

Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, who authored the bill, clarified in a statement that "this bill will not ban any foods or products — it will require food companies to make minor modifications to their recipes and switch to safer alternative ingredients that they already use in Europe and so many other places around the globe.”

Why many families support a red dye No. 3 ban

These new restrictions have been applauded by some parents who say red food dye No. 3 has already been banned from their own households. One is father of three Matt Parks, who tells Yahoo Life that he and his wife try to do their best to keep their children from having red dye No. 3. "We very strictly limit the amount of red dye that our kids have," he says, noting that they're especially cautious with their younger daughter.

"We have noticed that when she has red food dye, her ability to regulate emotions becomes impaired," he says. "She's very easily agitated and upset — far more than normal. It's gotten to the point where even she notices the change." Parks says he has ADHD and notices that, when he has products with red dye No. 3, he feels more irritable and agitated. "It's not a cause of those symptoms, but it does seem to be a trigger," he says.

Father of two AJ Yarwood also says his family tries to avoid red dye No. 3. "When our children consume products containing red dye No. 3, they tend to become more hyperactive and have difficulty focusing," he tells Yahoo Life. "This can be especially challenging for our daughter, who already struggles with attention issues."

Yarwood says his family has come up with a list of common products with the dye to avoid, noting that the list keeps growing. "It's frustrating to know that this dye is banned from cosmetics due to its harmful effects, yet it's still used in everyday foods for everyone to ingest," he says.

Carrie Conrad, a mother of three, says her kids may have red food dye one or two times a year at birthday parties, noting that "every time we do, we regret it." Conrad said her children most recently had the dye in pink cotton candy at a Renaissance festival, and it didn't end well. "My kids lose control over themselves," she says. "There's screaming, running, rebelling. The kids are unable to connect or register any safety rules. It's pure chaos."

What experts say

It's important to note that the claims about red dye No. 3 aren't just anecdotal. The chemical has been linked to behavioral issues in kids.

Jamie Alan, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at Michigan State University, tells Yahoo Life that studies on red dye No. 3 are limited and only show an association — not that red dye No. 3 actually causes certain health issues or behaviors. But Alan says it's important to consider this: "Red dye offers no nutritional or positive impacts on health. There is only potential harm, although the jury is out on the amount of type of harm it may or may not cause."

Alan adds: "From a health standpoint, I can see benefits" to banning the dye in foods.

Dr. Daniel Ganjian, a pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., tells Yahoo Life that he "loves" the idea of banning red food dye. "Parents are realizing that these food labels are getting longer, and they have a right to know what effect these foods may have on their children," he says.

Ganjian also acknowledges that data on red dye No. 3 is limited but points out that the data surrounding this ingredient is unlikely to become more robust. "It's not ethical to get kids and expose them to red dye for the science of it when animal studies show it could harm them," he says.

In its announcement, the FDA cited two studies linking cancer in male rats to "high levels" of red dye No. 3, but noted that exposure in humans is "typically much lower." The FDA added: "Studies in other animals and in humans did not show these effects; claims that the use of FD&C Red No. 3 in food and in ingested drugs puts people at risk are not supported by the available scientific information."

Ganjian says he's seen kids act out after having candies with red dye No. 3. "It's not just the sugar," he says. "It's just better not to have this ingredient."

If you're able, Alan recommends doing your best to avoid red dye No. 3, either by choosing dye-free foods or ones that use more natural coloring, such as beet extract. "I am concerned about parents who cannot easily access foods that are dye-free," she says. "If your only options for food are foods that contain dye, then by all means feed your children."