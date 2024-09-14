Feben Flirted With the Flamenco for Spring 2025

Was it a runway show or a presentation? Designer Feben Solomon couldn’t really make up her mind and it didn’t matter because the clothes were beautiful and refined.

In a townhouse in Fitzrovia, the London-based Ethiopian designer sent out an army of models in powder pink or orange hues; polka-dot prints; ruching and layered fringing that looked like car wash scrubbers.

Solomon was inspired by Spanish-born Romani flamenco dancer Antoñita La Singla’s onstage costumes and the way she used to move in her colorful ensembles.

Fishtail skirts lightly swished the air and allowed the models to walk freely in their towering stilettos that were equally camp and colorful in color and print; two-in-one dresses that covered the chest with sleeves falling off the shoulders; and draped halter-neck tops.

Beyond the concept of La Singla, the collection was ultimately about creating an easy mix-and-match set of clothes that can be worn any time of day.

“It’s a wardrobe that I’d like to wear myself,” said Solomon.

One of the standout pieces was a beaded dress that was made by artisans in Accra, Ghana, with whom the designer has a longstanding relationship.

“It’s important to uplift communities and ecosystems throughout the world,” the designer said.

She also collaborated with Swedish textile brand OnceMore from Sodra, which recycles blended fabrics.

