The Female Football Fan Communities To Follow On Instagram

The women's World Cup is here and the Lionesses are already off to a great start with their 2-1 win against Scotland at the weekend. (Huzzah!)

Thanks to the Lionesses squad and the July issue of ELLE the nation is buzzing with excitement for this summer's tournament so we wanted to celebrate the female fan communities who are getting behind their teams and fostering their own football family online and offline.

From teen freestyle footballers who use Instagram to show their latest tricks, to charities who use the power of football to support disadvantaged young women, these are some of our favourite football accounts to follow.