Festival celebrating all things Steve branded success

A festival to celebrate all things Steve which was born out of a "silly chat" in a pub has "exceeded expectations".

Steve Fest was held in Belper on Thursday, St Stephen's Day, organised by resident Steve Lilley.

The idea came about after someone shouted "Steve" at a bar and all but one of 10 people turned around.

Mr Lilley said some 94 Steves and Stephs attended the event alongside other friends at Tyler's bar, with many having travelled "a long way".

"It was just a funny thing to say that turned out to be something really fun," the 57-year-old said.

"We didn't even know if any local Steves were going to come to be honest," he added.

"It really exceeded our expectations."

While anyone and everyone was welcome at Steve Fest, the rule was that any non-Steves would have to buy a Steve, Stephen, Steven, Stephanie or Steph a drink.

Steve Fest also had a dedicated, themed playlist, Steve merchandise and a themed dinner - "Steve Curry", Mr Lilley said.

There were also a number games and activities planned but Mr Lilley said they did not get around to doing them as people were already having such a good time.

Mr Lilley, managing director of Derbyshire Tea added: "We met people of all ages and from all walks of life.

"It was a really good, enjoyable night."

'It just works'

The youngest Steve to attend the festival was 16-years-old while the oldest was 70, Mr Lilley said.

He added that some eager Steves queued outside the venue ahead of the event.

After the success of the first Steve Fest, Mr Lilley said the event would return next year.

"We'll even have a Steve band next year," he added. "We're just going to go for it because it just works."

Mr Lilley said he had invited every Steve he could think of and had received a response from Stephen Fry to say he could not make the event.

He added: "St Stephen's Day comes around every 365 days, so this will happen every year. Hopefully grow it and let's celebrate Steves or Stephs."

