Festive Fun At UK Safari Park: Animals Unwrap Christmas Treats
Christmas cheer has reached the animal kingdom at a UK safari park. At West Midlands Safari Park, keepers treated some of the park's smaller residents to festive surprises. Meerkats, lemurs, and chinchillas were among the first to receive treat-filled Christmas gifts. The meerkats enthusiastically tore into the cardboard feeders with their claws, eager to reach the delicious contents. The chinchillas approached more cautiously, giving the unfamiliar objects a tentative nudge before investigating further. Ring-tailed lemurs also joined in the holiday fun, delighting in wrapped Christmas boxes filled with their favourite snacks. The entire troop revelled in uncovering the hidden treats.