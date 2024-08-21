Fighting hunger in Kansas City can be easy as making a social media post | Opinion

As National Hunger Action Month approaches this September, Kansas City takes a significant step in tackling food insecurity through a powerful partnership between Harvesters Community Food Network and GiftAMeal, a mobile app that combines dining out with charitable giving. This partnership amplifies the impact of every meal shared within the community, ensuring that Kansas Citians who struggle with food insecurity can receive the nourishment they need.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 9 individuals in the region faces hunger, and the pandemic exacerbated the challenges for vulnerable populations. Many families have been left in difficult situations, unsure of where their next meal will come from. Local food banks have been stepping up to bridge this gap, but the demand for services remains high.

That’s where GiftAMeal comes in. It allows restaurant-goers to snap a photo of their food or drink from a participating restaurant to help provide a meal to a family in need locally. Guests are then invited to share their photo on their personal social media pages, and an extra meal is gifted for each platform they choose. The entire process is free for guests and funded by restaurants as a mix of marketing and giving back, since they receive promotion as a part of the process.

The food is donated by supermarkets, food distributors and community food drives to Harvesters. Every dollar donated to Harvesters then can fund the distribution cost of getting two meals’ worth of groceries to its amazing network of more than 900 pantries, shelters, schools and other nonprofit agencies where those in need can access it.

Since 2021, more than 14,000 meals have been provided via the GiftAMeal program to Harvesters each year.

Harvesters’ collaboration with GiftAMeal represents a growing trend of utilizing technology to drive social impact. In the digital age, people are constantly connected through their smartphones, and GiftAMeal leverages this connection to create positive change. By turning a simple dining experience into an opportunity for charitable giving, the app makes it easy and free for users to contribute to the fight against hunger. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved.

This tech-forward approach also resonates with younger generations, who are eager to engage with social causes but may not always have the financial resources to donate. With GiftAMeal, they can make a difference by doing something they already love: eating out with friends and family.

For Harvesters, this partnership means increased visibility and a steady stream of donations, enabling the organization to provide even more meals to those in need.

National Hunger Action Month

National Hunger Action Month, which takes place every September, is a time for communities across the United States to come together and raise awareness about the hunger crisis affecting millions of Americans. It’s an opportunity for individuals, businesses and organizations to take action and make a meaningful impact.

In Kansas City, National Hunger Action Month is more than just a time to talk about the issue — it’s a call to action. The partnership between Harvesters and GiftAMeal offers a tangible way for residents to get involved and make a difference in their community. With every photo taken and meal donated, the community comes one step closer to reducing hunger and ensuring that everyone has access to nutritious food.

The collaboration also highlights the importance of partnerships in the fight against hunger. No single organization can solve the problem alone, but by working together, local businesses, non-profits, and individuals can make a real difference.

Participating in this initiative is simple. Kansas City residents can download the free GiftAMeal app for iPhone or Android and start using it at participating restaurants across the city. For every photo shared, the food bank will receive a donation, providing more meals to local families in need.

In addition to using the app, there are other ways to support the fight against hunger during National Hunger Action Month. Donating directly to a food bank, volunteering or organizing a food drive are all meaningful ways to get involved. Every effort counts, and together, the Kansas City community can help ensure that no one goes hungry.

As we enter National Hunger Action Month, the partnership between GiftAMeal and Harvesters serves as a reminder that small actions can have a big impact. By coming together as a community, we can make a real difference in the fight against hunger and create a brighter future for everyone in Kansas City.

Andrew Glantz is the founder and CEO of GiftAMeal, which he started in 2015 as a student at Washington University in St. Louis. Restaurants can learn more at giftameal.com/partner