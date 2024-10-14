Filipino woman with cancer-stricken husband goes viral for helping 'hungry stranger'
A Filipino woman, whose husband is battling cancer in a hospital, recently went viral for her kindness by giving money to a “hungry stranger” in a social experiment. Jimmy Darts, an American social media influencer known for his TikTok and YouTube videos featuring random acts of kindness, shared the heartwarming moment in a TikTok post on Oct. 1, gaining over 5.3 million views.
What happened: The video, which was taken at Walmart, shows Jimmy pretending he has not eaten and asking the Filipino woman, identified as Lani, for a dollar so he can buy cereal. Lani responded and offered him $2. When asked why she gave him money, Lani explained, “You wanted cereal. That’s why.” In a surprise moment, Jimmy handed Lani a cereal box containing $1,000, which brought her to tears. Lani, who works part-time at Dollar Tree, revealed that her now-ill husband used to be the main provider for their family. She also shared that her car is about to get towed and that they might face eviction.
The aftermath: After their meeting, Jimmy set up a GoFundMe for Lani, which has raised over $95,000. The influencer posted a follow-up video on Wednesday, showing him giving a large check to the Filipino woman. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart,” she said of the donation.
