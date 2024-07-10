Filming For ‘The Bear’ Season Four Is Almost Complete

Despite the dust having barely settled on the third season of The Bear, one of its leading stars has now confirmed that the filming for its fourth outing has finished, it's now just a matter of when the network chooses to broadcast it.

Speaking on the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who plays Richie, the 'cousin' of head chef Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), revealed how parts of season four ended up being shot in a non-linear manner alongside the third series.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

'When we went in to start season three, we weren’t going in to make season three and four,' he explained. 'But it swelled and some our episodes got quite big and over an hour.'

© 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc

'I would come in at the beginning of the day and shoot a scene from late in season four and then shoot a scene from early season three and then shoot a scene late in season three,' Moss-Bachrach added. 'It took an enormous amount of war room like Post-Its.'

Dave Benett

In another recent interview with Mr. Porter, Moss-Bachrach revealed the cast filmed 'about 18 episodes' over the course of filming for season three.

'We shot about 18 episodes, but everything shifts,' he said. 'In the past, what was one episode on the page has been split into two. I just lose myself in the messiness and chaos of it. It’s very chaotic. I love the big scenes. Scenes with lots of moving parts. People talking over each other.'

Courtesy of FX

The Bear has gained widespread industry recognition since its debut in 2022. Its third season, which debuted in June 2024, racked up more than 5.4 million worldwide views in its initial four days of streaming, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with the series also joining Netflix's Beef as the show with the most Emmy wins (ten) at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like