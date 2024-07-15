We Finally Know When 'Euphoria' Is Returning (And It's Sooner Than Expected)

It's been the will-they, won't-they series of the past couple of years, but Euphoria fans can finally rejoice as it's been confirmed that the third season of the hit show will begin filming in January 2025.

'I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January, Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO programming and head of HBO drama series and films, said in a statement. 'We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of Euphoria to life for the fans.'

This means that production on the hit series' third outing will begin almost exactly three years after the premiere of the second season. HBO originally announced that production on the new season had been delayed in March 2024 with rumours swirling about the creator, Sam Levinson's initial script for the third season being rejected by the network.

Per Variety, Levinson reportedly presented his ideas for the third season that included a five-year time jump as well as potential story arcs for Rue (Zendaya) like her working as a private investigator. Unimpressed by the director's vision for the show, HBO ultimately decided to press pause on the series in March 2024 until it could be brought creatively in line with the previous two seasons.

Speaking to ELLE US last year, Levinson said that the new season he was writing would be comparable to 'film noir.' He also teased that he would use central character Rue as a vehicle to 'explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world'.

