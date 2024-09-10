Is It Finally Over For Carrie And Aidan?

First came what appeared to be the scenes of a funeral and now, there are pictures from the set of And Just Like That season three, which appear to show Carrie Bradshaw and her ex-fiancé and newly-rekindled boyfriend, Aidan Shaw breaking up.

In the latest slew of paparazzi shots from the set of the upcoming series of the Sex And The City sequel, Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett, who play the titular characters, are seen tearfully talking in a West Village restaurant, leading many to speculate on the status of their relationship in the upcoming season.

We rounded-off the sophomore season of AJLT with Carrie leaving her beloved apartment and moving forward with her rekindled relationship with Aidan. 'It’s time for her to commit more to being the relevant person she wants to be. So, what does that mean, and where might that take a person?' Parker told the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfronts presentation on May 16. 'Aidan plays a somewhat significant part in the answer to that question.'

Parker also teased some of the issues that might follow the series' protagonist in its third season. 'I think that Carrie is at a point in her life when this unthinkable event happened and then she realised that life is short and now it's time to evolve and commit more so to being the relevant person she wants to be,' the actor shared with the audience.

Speaking on May 7 on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Parker also added that, while she couldn't divulge specifics, the new season 'has a sort of soufflé quality to me this year.'

Carrie won't be the only SATC stalwart to have a shift in the tectonic plates of their love life. In other photos released from the set of the third season Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbes, was seen on a date with actor Dolly Wells, a new cast addition. According to Deadline, Wells' character will be called Joy and she is joining as a 'season regular.' While little is known for sure about Joy, it's been claimed that Miranda's love interest 'loves greyhounds more than children'.

