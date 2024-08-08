First-class trip on Singapore Airlines sparks debate online: ‘I wouldn’t know what to do’

A man’s first-class trip aboard a Singapore Airlines flight has sparked debate online, prompting conversations about luxury travel.

On June 6, TikTok user Pitor, known for his detailed travel vlogs and vacation highlight reels, posted a lengthy video, recapping his experience on Singapore Airlines. The video, which has now garnered more than 45.2 million views on the app, takes curious users along through his flight. From arriving at the aircraft entrance to exiting at his destination, Pitor showcased every amenity in his high-cost trip, and viewers were in awe.

To start, Pitor filmed himself boarding the plane. Immediately, he was greeted by flight attendants who insisted on showing him to his seat (cubicle, really). One woman took him down the carpeted aisle toward the front of the plane, stopping in front of a closed-off nook.

A padded recliner, a small television, a desk, and a vanity all fit inside his booth with more than enough space for leg room. Moments after Pitor settled in, an attendant approached him with a glass of champagne. The travel blogger sat on the edge of his seat, sipping the drink as he looked over the extensive menu of food options that would be offered throughout the flight.

Pitor decided on chicken skewers over a bed of lettuce, all served over a white tablecloth dinner set-up. After he finished eating, the flight attendant revisited his nook – this time to make his bed. On the opposite side of the chair, a padded platform was unfolded and covered with a light comforter and pillow.

The lush passenger changed into his pajamas before climbing onto the bed, turning on the TV, and closing his eyes. In the morning, Pitor visited the bathroom. The spacious compartment was lined with bright lights and divided into sections: the toilet and the seated vanity.

“Experiencing luxury at 30,000 feet! First-class on @SingaporeAir’s A380 is a dream come true,” Pitor’s caption read.

While the opulent travel affair wasn’t anything Pitor wasn’t already used to, his viewers were blown away by the lavish ordeal. Shocked TikTok users flooded his comments section, admitting they’d never seen a flight experience as grand as Pitor’s on Singapore Airlines. Others questioned whether they’d be comfortable with such luxurious treatment.

The content creator’s first-class seat came with a separate chair and pull-out bed (TikTok/@pitor.official)

“Here is your seat; you mean my apartmenttttt,” one viewer joked, while another quipped: “I feel the same way when I get the window seat on the ‘Exit Row’ on SPIRIT.”

An honest individual admitted: “I wouldn’t know what to do. I feel like I would try to help the flight attendants or give over stimulated thank yous every five seconds.”

“To have a bed on a plane would be the dream... literally,” one woman added.

A fourth noted: “I would stay awake all night just to make sure I did fair to all my pennies.”

“Two of these flights and I’d have a house deposit,” one viewer guessed. One woman thought: “Ironically that’s too much space! I’d feel like I was trapped in my hotel room.”

Some viewers confessed they were familiar with the airline, noting how this classy treatment was typical for most flights. “I’ve flown Singapore Airlines many times. Worth every penny,” one traveler argued.