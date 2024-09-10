You can now shop the John Lewis x Collagerie homeware collection

John Lewis has just launched an exclusive homeware collection with Collagerie – and it's a masterclass in layering colour and pattern.

A celebration of design and creativity, the 86-piece collection spans lighting, wallpaper, tableware, bedlinen, cushions and nightwear.

We actually previewed the beautiful range at the John Lewis autumn/winter press show back in July and it really is a feast for the eyes. Perfectly curated and rich in colour, delightful botanical prints take centre stage across a range of fabrics (we're lusting after the bedding and tablecloth especially), working perfectly for both traditional and contemporary interiors.

One year in the making, the collection has been designed by former Vogue editors Lucinda Chambers and Serena Hood, who are the co-founders of Collagerie, the revolutionary shopping platform with expertly curated fashion, interiors, beauty and lifestyle buys.

Reflecting Collagerie's ethos of celebrating shopping at every price point, prices range from a purse-friendly £8 for a placemat to £210 for a bedspread.

Lucinda and Serena delved into the John Lewis design archive (which boasts over 35,000 prints from the last 150 years) and selected and reimagined these prints to create pieces that celebrate British craftsmanship.

Lucinda, Collagerie's creative director, says the collaboration celebrates pattern and colour in an authentic way: 'The chance to explore and revive prints from an archive rich with the best examples of British heritage has been incredible. We spent hours delving through vintage patterns and working with the designers at John Lewis to lovingly bring them back to life.'

Camilla Rowe, head of home accessories buying at John Lewis, adds: 'Collaborating with Lucinda and Serena on this collection has been a passion project. The combination of Collagerie's unique design perspective with our history has resulted in pieces that are both contemporary and timeless. Our customers are in for a real treat.'

The full collection is now available in store and online at johnlewis.com.

