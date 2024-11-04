First look at M&S Christmas advert as Dawn French returns

Take a first look at the M&S Christmas advert for 2024, which sees the return of Dawn French.

The comedian, who has previously played the store’s Christmas fairy, returns for the fourth year, but this time she is also helping a familiar face get ready for a festive party.

The popular retailer released the first glimpse of the advert on Monday (4 November), but that is not all viewers have to look forward to.

M&S has revealed there are another five adverts to come, with plenty of “magic and mischief” on the horizon.

An M&S spokesman said: “ We hope the ad’s given you all the festive warm and fuzzies.”