First tiger cub born at zoo in Wales practises roar

The first tiger cub born at a zoo in Wales has been practicing her roar.

Manor Wildlife Park, in Pembrokeshire, announced the arrival of Zaza, a Sumatran tiger cub, on Tuesday 9 July.

The zoo believes Zaza, born on 25 May, is a male, but that has not yet been confirmed.

Zaza’s birth has been described as a “symbol of hope and a critical addition to the global effort to conserve the critically endangered species”.

Sumatran tigers, one of the world’s most endangered tiger subspecies, face severe threats from habitat loss and poaching.