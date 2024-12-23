First time flying first class? Here are etiquette tips to avoid being the most annoying person in a premium cabin

Joey Hadden
Updated ·3 min read

  • First-time flight upgraders should be aware of business- and first-class etiquette.

  • A flight expert shared his top tips for blending in with passengers who often book premium cabins.

  • He said not to ask whether everything is free in first class or expect too much in business class.

When you're flying first class, etiquette is key for blending in with the opulent crowd — especially if you've never been in a premium cabin before. The same goes for business class.

Travelers in first and business class may be spoiled with welcome gifts, multicourse meals, and private seats for lounging. While tickets aren't cheap, credit card and airline rewards programs have made the luxurious cabins accessible for people accumulating points and miles.

If you're upgrading a flight for the first time, Gilbert Ott, who flies an estimated 200,000 miles a year, has a few tips for those who want to blend in with the first- and business-class crowds and avoid annoying more seasoned premium passengers.

Don't ask whether everything is free in first class

A beige First Class Airplane Seat With Tray Of Food
Most first-class offerings are included in the price of the ticket.imaginima/Getty Images

"I think the etiquette is that first class is about indulgence," Ott told Business Insider.

Ott doesn't recommend asking flight attendants whether each bonus offering is free because everything is complimentary, from meals to sparkling wine.

And there's nothing wrong with "filling your boots" to make the most of the perks, he added.

Don't expect too much in business class

Passengers are sitting in the commercial plane. Cabin crew is take care passengers in the plane.
Business class offers a less personalized experience.eyesfoto/Getty Images

While first-class passengers often get personalized experiences and are greeted by name, business-class flyers shouldn't expect the same level of attention.

"Business class is about efficiency. It's a comfortable seat where you can sleep or work," Ott said.

Staff members serve dozens of people in business class, while first-class cabins typically seat fewer than 10 passengers, he added.

"There's a lot of work that goes into all those meals and drinks," Ott said. "So if you're looking for an over-the-top experience, then first class is where you can expect staff to make the flight awesome. And that's what you're paying for."

Don't hover over passengers in doored seats

Luxurious seats with doors inside a first-class cabin on a plane
Doored seats offer more privacy for passengers in premium cabins.jun xu/Getty Images

If you've flown recently, you may have noticed that many business- and first-class cabins have added doors to each seat to give passengers more privacy.

Ott said you shouldn't infringe on another traveler's space to fetch items from overhead bins.

"Don't awkwardly hover over the person because the whole idea of doors is that people can't look in on you," Ott said. "So when you wake up and someone is looking over your space, it's odd."

Don't take up too much overhead-bin space

Empty airplane interior, bag left in overhead bin, side view
Stick to the space above your seat.Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

BI previously reported that premium-cabin passengers are often entitled to overhead-bin space, and according to Ott, the bins are usually not too crowded. But that doesn't mean you should bring extra bags and put them wherever you want, as Ott has seen many passengers do.

Instead, Ott suggests keeping your limited belongings in the space above your seat.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Travelling with kids as a divorced or separated parent this Christmas? All the legalities you need to know

    Certain documents may be required at the border, especially when you have different surnames

  • Video shows moment plane crashes in Kazakhstan

    At least 32 people survived after an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau on Wednesday. Dozens of others are feared dead. Preliminary information suggests the pilot tried to make an emergency landing after a bird strike. There were 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board.

  • Video shows deadly Kazakh plane crash, survivors pulled from wreck

    STORY: :: This video contains content some people may find distressing:: Eyewitness video shows a plane crashing in Kazakhstan:: December 25, 2024:: Aktau, Kazakhstan:: Kazakh authorities said 62 passengers and five crew were on board; many are feared deadAn Embraer passenger plane flying from Azerbaijan to Russia crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday with 62 passengers and five crew on board, Kazakh authorities announced, saying that 28 people had survived.Reuters was able to verify the location of the video said to show the moment of the crash but not the date. However, information on FlightRadar24.com showed the flight last seen near Aktau airport on Wednesday (December 25).Kazakhstan's emergencies ministry said in a statement that fire services had put out the blaze and that the survivors, including two children, were being treated at a nearby hospital. The bodies of the dead were being recovered.Azerbaijan Airlines said the Embraer 190 jet, with flight number J2-8243, was flying from Baku to Grozny, capital of Russia's Chechnya region, but had been forced to make an emergency landing around 1.8 miles (3 km) from Aktau in Kazakhstan. The city is on the opposite shore of the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan and Russia.

  • Technical glitch briefly halts American Airlines flights at RDU, nationwide

    The delays could have ripple effects across the system on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest travel days of the year.

  • Passengers facing flight disruptions could get more protections under Canadian proposals

    The Canadian Transportation Agency, the quasi-judicial tribunal and regulator tasked with enforcing air passenger rights and compensation rules, has unveiled proposed amendments to the Air Passenger Protection Regulations.If the amendments are adopted, airlines would bear more responsibility for travel disruptions caused by "exceptional circumstances," including a security threat, an unlawful act, an environmental disaster or disruptive passenger behaviour. In such cases, a flight disruption is

  • Air missile accident emerges as probable cause of crash tragedy

    According to Azerbaijan Airlines, 37 passengers were Azerbaijani citizens. There were also 16 Russian nationals, six Kazakhstani and three Kyrgyzstani citizens.

  • American Airlines lift nationwide ground stop

    Flights at Eppley Airfield resume after American Airlines grounded flight due to a 'technical issue.'

  • Heavy travel day starts with brief grounding of all American Airlines flights

    American Airlines briefly grounded flights nationwide Tuesday because of a technical problem just as the Christmas travel season kicked into overdrive and winter weather threatened more potential problems for those planning to fly or drive. Government regulators cleared American flights to get airborne about an hour after the Federal Aviation Administration ordered a national ground stop for the airline. The order, which prevented planes from taking off, was issued at the airline's request after it experienced trouble with its flight operating system, or FOS.

  • American Airlines resumes flights after brief grounding ahead of busy Christmas travel

    (Reuters) -American Airlines said on Tuesday its flights had resumed after a technical glitch forced the carrier to issue an hour-long ground stop, disrupting travel for thousands on Christmas Eve, one of the busiest periods of the year. The issue that briefly affected the carrier's ability to get its planes in the air involved network hardware and was caused by DXC Technology, an operating system vendor responsible for maintaining its flight operations, the airline said. While customers were still pressing for details on their delayed flights, the relatively brief stoppage means American will likely avoid a full-scale meltdown that could ripple for days during the peak holiday travel season.

  • No delays or cancellations listed at OKC Will Rogers International Airport as American Airlines experiences technical issues

    No delays or cancellations listed at OKC Will Rogers International Airport as American Airlines experiences technical issues

  • Revised airline compensation rules will do little to change status quo: experts

    TORONTO — Proposed changes to Canada's passenger rights charter will perpetuate loopholes that allow airlines to forego compensating travellers whose flights are disrupted, say airline experts.

  • American Airlines Christmas Eve flight delays? What to expect after temporary ground stop

    American Airlines flights were grounded for about an hour Tuesday morning following an unspecified technology issue.

  • Air Tindi planning its service for Fort Smith, N.W.T., as airline closes

    Air Tindi is in the process of adding flights to and from Fort Smith, N.W.T., as the community's only airline scales back its service.

  • Royals' Walk to Christmas Service Reveals Deep Family Dysfunction

    The British royal family put on a brave face on Christmas, ignoring deep fault lines within it, as its chief members, led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, walked, as is customary, to church on the Sandringham estate, closing out a year likely to be remembered for a rolling succession of health crises. Both the king and Kate Middleton announced they had cancer this year. Kate has since said she is cancer-free but Charles continues to have weekly treatment. The annual walk to the Church of St, M

  • Michael Bolton Shares First Photo with Family Amid Cancer Treatment: 'Countless Moments to Cherish'

    "Here's to fresh starts and beautiful moments," the singer wrote as he shared a photo of his family's Christmas celebrations

  • Fact Check: Unpacking Claim Barron Trump Gave up First-Class Seat for Veteran

    A highly viewed video received hundreds of comments praising the youngest son of Donald and Melania Trump.

  • Sylvester Stallone invokes Donald Trump in Florida town council meeting

    Action superstar Sylvester Stallone pulled plans for a proposed seaweed barrier next to his home, after hearing concerns from neighbors and officials.

  • Biden, Trump send different Christmas messages

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The outgoing and incoming U.S. presidents had different messages for the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, with Democrat Joe Biden urging Americans to reflect and unite, while Republican Donald Trump offered a holiday greeting and then took aim at his political opponents. Biden narrated a video tour of the White House Christmas decorations that was published on YouTube late on Christmas Eve, in which he urges Americans to set aside "all the noise and everything that divides us." "We're here on this Earth to care for one another, to love one another," Biden says in a voiceover as a camera pans past adorned evergreen trees and bedecked fireplaces inside the White House.

  • Canada ends flagpoling for those seeking work and study permits at the border

    Work and study permits will no longer be available for flagpolers at ports of entry in Canada.Flagpolers are foreign nationals holding temporary resident status in Canada who leave the country and re-enter to access immigration services, such as work or study permits, at a port of entry rather than submitting a renewal application through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reports that more than 69,300 flagpolers were processed between April 1,

  • Trump aims dig at Obama in bizarre hour-long Christmas Day Truth Social posting spree

    Trump reeled off 34 posts on his social media platform within a one-hour period