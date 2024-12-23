First time flying first class? Here are etiquette tips to avoid being the most annoying person in a premium cabin

First-time flight upgraders should be aware of business- and first-class etiquette.

A flight expert shared his top tips for blending in with passengers who often book premium cabins.

He said not to ask whether everything is free in first class or expect too much in business class.

When you're flying first class, etiquette is key for blending in with the opulent crowd — especially if you've never been in a premium cabin before. The same goes for business class.

Travelers in first and business class may be spoiled with welcome gifts, multicourse meals, and private seats for lounging. While tickets aren't cheap, credit card and airline rewards programs have made the luxurious cabins accessible for people accumulating points and miles.

If you're upgrading a flight for the first time, Gilbert Ott, who flies an estimated 200,000 miles a year, has a few tips for those who want to blend in with the first- and business-class crowds and avoid annoying more seasoned premium passengers.

Don't ask whether everything is free in first class

Most first-class offerings are included in the price of the ticket. imaginima/Getty Images

"I think the etiquette is that first class is about indulgence," Ott told Business Insider.

Ott doesn't recommend asking flight attendants whether each bonus offering is free because everything is complimentary, from meals to sparkling wine.

And there's nothing wrong with "filling your boots" to make the most of the perks, he added.

Don't expect too much in business class

Business class offers a less personalized experience. eyesfoto/Getty Images

While first-class passengers often get personalized experiences and are greeted by name, business-class flyers shouldn't expect the same level of attention.

"Business class is about efficiency. It's a comfortable seat where you can sleep or work," Ott said.

Staff members serve dozens of people in business class, while first-class cabins typically seat fewer than 10 passengers, he added.

"There's a lot of work that goes into all those meals and drinks," Ott said. "So if you're looking for an over-the-top experience, then first class is where you can expect staff to make the flight awesome. And that's what you're paying for."

Don't hover over passengers in doored seats

Doored seats offer more privacy for passengers in premium cabins. jun xu/Getty Images

If you've flown recently, you may have noticed that many business- and first-class cabins have added doors to each seat to give passengers more privacy.

Ott said you shouldn't infringe on another traveler's space to fetch items from overhead bins.

"Don't awkwardly hover over the person because the whole idea of doors is that people can't look in on you," Ott said. "So when you wake up and someone is looking over your space, it's odd."

Don't take up too much overhead-bin space

Stick to the space above your seat. Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

BI previously reported that premium-cabin passengers are often entitled to overhead-bin space, and according to Ott, the bins are usually not too crowded. But that doesn't mean you should bring extra bags and put them wherever you want, as Ott has seen many passengers do.

Instead, Ott suggests keeping your limited belongings in the space above your seat.

