Fix Your Broken Cheese Fondue With This Pantry Staple

For a cheesy good time, you can't go wrong with fondue. Made from cheese, white wine, cornstarch, lemon juice, and selected seasonings, fondue is perfect for dipping all sorts of foods (including bread, meat, fruit, and vegetables). While selecting the right cheese variety is essential for tasty fondue, the technique also plays a role in achieving the right texture. The best fondues are thick and creamy, but pulling this off is more challenging than you might imagine. Accordingly, lots of people struggle with broken fondue, which is characterized by separated ingredients and lumps.

In this case, repairing your fondue is relatively easy when you add more of the core ingredients that go into making the fancy cheese dip. Cornstarch is key, as this thickener can help restore cohesiveness to your fondue. However, cornstarch works best when combined with white wine in a slurry, which entails mixing them together smoothly before integrating them into the fondue. The slurry should be added a little bit at a time until your broken fondue is remedied.

Read more: 14 Liquids To Add To Scrambled Eggs (And What They Do)

Casein Is A Major Factor In Poor Fondue Texture

fondue pot with melted cheese - David Taljat/Getty Images

Casein is a protein that causes milk to curdle, which is crucial in the realm of cheesemaking. Caseins within cheese can also result in the formation of lumps, aka curdles, in fondue if these proteins become bonded as you're working on your cheese fondue recipe. This usually occurs when caseins draw in the calcium in cheese, which can cause a stringy texture to form.

Incorrect cooking temperatures are another common cause of separated fondue. Cranking the heat on your stovetop can wreak havoc on the texture of the cheese dip, but a too-low temperature can also contribute to texture issues by making the fondue far too thick. A lack of acidity can also lead to a problematic texture, which is why white wine is such a crucial component of fondue. The tartaric acid in white wine helps stabilize the structure of melted cheese and leaving out the white wine (or using too little) can result in breakage.

Tips For Keeping Fondue Intact

corn starch and slurry - jayk67/Shutterstock

Cornstarch is the real hero of fondue recipes. While cornstarch can save the day should your cheese mixture develop lumps, it also plays a crucial role in the initial creation of fondue. To avoid issues with clumps and separation, take the cheese and combine it with cornstarch prior to applying heat. Cornstarch's thickening ability can keep the persnickety casein stable and prevent it from creating texture-ruining bonds.

Keep in mind that problems with fondue can occur before you ever start cooking if you choose the wrong cheese. You need a cheese that offers great meltability, which includes Swiss, Gouda, and Gruyère. Keep in mind that Gruyère is considered one of the best cheeses for cooking, as the balance of oil and water helps the cheese melt in a highly satisfying manner. Cooking temperature is another important factor in keeping your fondue gooey and rich. Accordingly, setting your stovetop to low heat is a must, as low temperatures are sufficient in achieving the perfect melty texture when it comes to cheese.

Read the original article on Daily Meal