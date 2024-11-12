Flaking – share your experience and views on the rise of cancelling plans on a whim

If people are becoming more ‘flaky’, why do you think that is, and are you one of them?

If people are becoming more ‘flaky’, why do you think that is, and are you one of them? Photograph: Doucefleur/Shutterstock

We’re keen to hear what people think about the phenomenon of ‘flaking’ – the act of cancelling social plans on a whim, or for rather minor reasons, likely at short notice.

Many threads on social media have been discussing an apparent rise of flaky behaviour in people.

We’d like to hear your views: Have you, too, observed a rise in flaky behaviour in your social circle, or perhaps in yourself? What do you think drives flakiness, and what do you think of such behaviour?

If you have you been on the receiving end of flaking, tell us how it made you feel, how you reacted and whether it affected any relationships.

Callout