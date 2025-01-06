'Be flexible': How to take a cruise vacation without blowing your budget

Cruises can be a luxury, but they don’t have to be priced like one.

The cost of a vacation at sea can vary based on many factors, from the time of year guests depart to the cruise line they choose. And there are plenty of ways for travelers to set sail without blowing their budgets – even as cruise demand soars.

“I would say, be flexible,” Mike Harris, director of sales at online travel agency The Cruise Web, told USA TODAY. “If you’re looking to save money, it’s all about flexibility.” Here’s what prospective passengers should know about finding deals on cruises.

What is the cheapest time to book a cruise?

“To get the best price on a cruise, there's no question that booking as far in advance (as possible) is best,” Harris said. “That's going to give you the best chance to get amenities and lower prices and any other offerings from the cruise lines.”

While last-minute deals used to be common, Harris noted that fewer cruise lines are discounting fares close to departure these days. “It's becoming more and more uncommon to see those last-minute deals, and if you do see one, it's really not a deal relative to the person who booked a year-and-a-half in advance,” he said.

The inventory may be slim pickings, too. “It's the cabins that are left that other guests have not chosen,” he said. “So yes, there are deals. Yes, you can get on a cruise ship last-minute sometimes, but I wouldn’t recommend it if you can avoid it.”

Cruise lines also run special offers during wave season, which typically runs from January through March, added Sally French, Travel Expert at NerdWallet.

What is the cheapest month to go on a cruise?

That depends on where you’re going, according to Harris. “Usually, shoulder seasons are good,” he said. “Like, if I was going to Alaska and I wanted to find a really good value, I'd look at May or September.” In the Caribbean, which is a year-round destination, Harris said to consider months when kids are in school.

French echoed that and said travelers can find deals between September and early November, which falls during hurricane season. “The good news is it often means significant discounts, but of course, the trade-off is bad weather,” she said in an email.

She added that January through early March is a slow, less expensive period across many destinations, and early December itineraries before the holidays are “generally more affordable, and many still have festive holiday activities.”

What is the cheapest cruise line?

“While cruise fares depend on itinerary, ship class, and time of year, some cruise lines are known for offering budget-friendly options,” said French. “That includes Carnival Cruise Line, which is considered one of the most affordable, especially for short three- to five-day itineraries in the Caribbean or Mexico.”

Harris also pointed to other lines like MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line. “More mass market cruise lines are going to be the more budget-friendly,” he said.

Unlike luxury cruise lines that tend to bundle more with their fares, many features on mainstream ships come at an extra cost, from cocktails to certain activities. “Just understand what’s included with your cruise fare, as low upfront costs don’t always translate to a low final bill,” French said.

How to get a lower price on a cruise

Here are some other strategies for getting cruise deals:

◾ Being flexible on your travel dates and choice of cabin may yield a cheaper fare, Harris said.

◾ Booking a “guarantee” room, which ensures a minimum cabin category but lets the cruise line assign your room, can also offer savings. “But the risk is you don't know where you're going to be on that ship,” he noted.

◾ More cruise lines are offering cheaper, nonrefundable deposit fares, Harris added. “But it does lock you in,” he said. “Changes are more difficult. There are usually penalties for canceling and things like that, but it does save you money upfront, and it can sometimes be a lower deposit amount, too.”

◾ ”If you don’t prioritize port stops, then consider repositioning cruises,” French said. “These are longer, one-way sailings with discounted fares.”

◾ If the price of a sailing drops after passengers book, they may be able to “re-fare” it accordingly depending on the cruise line’s policies, according to Harris. However, passengers take the risk of losing inclusions from their initial booking – such as prepaid gratuities – and could have to cancel and rebook their cruise to get the lower price.

◾ Travel advisers not only help clients navigate the booking process – including finding the best rates – but can also get perks like onboard credit, bottles of wine, and more thrown in.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

