A flight attendant shares 11 items she always packs for a trip, starting at $7

We're getting ever closer to winter when, chances are, you'll be dying to get away. If you're like us, you may have never quite nailed the whole packing situation. No problem. We tapped a true expert in the field — a veteran flight attendant — to help. Sakkara Barnwell has traveled to 14 countries across four different continents, and she has some serious experience when it comes to the items that can make or break a trip.

Whether you’re visiting your mom in Florida for the holidays, heading to a tropical island for some breezy R&R or taking the European vacay of your dreams, you'll benefit from her wisdom and product picks below. Even better: prices start at just $7. So stow your carry-on, fasten your seatbelts and take in these trip-transforming tips.

Packing Pals

Amazon Totwo Travel Laptop Backpack $30 $57 Save $27 with coupon With the limits on carry-on size, it can be hard to find the perfect personal bag for flights. Check out what Barnwell says about this, her favorite travel bag. "It has a proper laptop storage area, a space designated for easy access to a portable charger, and pockets, pockets, pockets!" she says. "This is the perfect way to pack a lot and keep it all organized." Save $27 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Basics Packing Cubes Set, 4-Pack $18 $25 Save $7 Once you've got your luggage situation sorted, you'll want to make maximum use of the real estate within. Packing cubes offer a place for everything and keep everything in its place. The large cube here, just over 17 inches long, is sized right to hold (and consolidate) a stack of clothes. The smallest can corral randoms like charging cords. They also make unpacking so much easier! "Everything [stays] compact and organized and does so in a stylish way … no more [packing items in] Ziplocs for me!" says Barnwell. $18 at Amazon

In-Flight Essentials

Amazon Palmer's Cocoa Butter with Vitamin E $7 $9 Save $2 "I am completely obsessed with this lotion!" raves Barnwell. "Planes have the driest air in the cabin. Top that off with constant hand-washing and I am left with ashy, dry hands. Your skin is bound to suffer." To combat this cycle, Barnwell trusts this stuff. "Palmer's keeps my skin silky-smooth, moisturized all day and as an added bonus it smells absolutely amazing!" Since this particular bottle is big enough to keep you well-stocked for several trips to come, we suggest decanting a bit into a carry-on approved toiletry bottle, like one of these 3-oz. cuties. $7 at Amazon

Amazon Kuulaa Portable Charger $16 $29 Save $13 with Prime + coupon "There is nothing worse than getting to the airport and not having access to my perfectly curated Spotify playlist because my phone is dying… well, nothing except getting off of the plane and having to run around looking for outlets so you can charge up enough to order an Uber!" Barnwell says. We can relate. To stay angst-free before, during and after your flight, make sure you’re ready with a fully juiced charger like this one. "This model can fully charge any phone at least 4 times or an iPad 2.5 times!" It easily fits in your carry-on and can even charge two phones at once, so your travel companion can get a little boost, too. Save $13 with Prime + coupon $16 at Amazon

Amazon Eppyyo Stuffable Travel Pillow, 2-Pack $16 $20 Save $4 With limited space for packing — especially if you’re trying to travel light — items with multiple uses are treasures. Barnwell recommends this hard-working pillow, which isn't stuffed with feathers or foam but is actually hollow and meant to be filled with your own soft clothing. It's like getting an extra little carry-on for free! "A great way to avoid extra baggage fees," our intrepid globetrotter advises. This two-pack means a traveling companion can get in on the action, too. $16 at Amazon

Amazon Aiyue Knit Slipper Socks $14 $20 Save $6 If you like to kick back in comfort on a flight but still want to be properly prepared for any jaunts to the plane bathroom (or simply getting up to stretch your legs), a pair of slipper socks with a waterproof rubber bottom is essential for keeping cozy while also not stepping in anything unexpected in your stocking feet. They're also "easily tucked away in a carry-on," Barnwell notes. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Rolosar Wireless Earbuds $24 $80 Save $56 with Prime Speaking of kicking back — you don't want to go through this entire flight with no entertainment, do you? We didn't think so. That's why Barnwell suggests making sure to pack a pair of earbuds that'll keep you connected without making you worry should you have to replace them. "Why risk losing your expensive earbuds? These are great for waiting at the airport, listening to the guided meditations you brought on your vacation, or even just sharing some music with a travel friend." They're waterproof, sweatproof and have a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge. Save $56 with Prime $24 at Amazon

Destination Necessities

Amazon Newfanga Travel Adapter $14 $20 Save $6 with Prime As you probably know, power outlets are different in other countries (much like how just about everyone else uses the metric system). Barnwell is always ready with her universal adapter that can be used in more than 150 nations. "Realizing you can’t plug in your blow dryer or cellphone when you arrive in another country is… not great. This fits all the plugs in the world and keeps your phone from getting fried! I never leave the country without one." This is arguably the most important item in this whole list if you're heading abroad! Save $6 with Prime $14 at Amazon

Amazon J Jimoo Natural Silk Pillowcase $18 $35 Save $17 with coupon The secret to keeping your hair and skin happy while on the road? Silk. "Hotel bedding tends to be harsh and aggravating on my face," says Barnwell. "This lightweight silk pillowcase keeps my curls poppin'!" Its soft and smooth fabric won't absorb the oil from your face, so it stays nice and hydrated. Save $17 with coupon $18 at Amazon

Amazon Furtalk Pashmina Shawl Wrap $15 $18 Save $3 with coupon When we said we love a travel item that can pull double duty, we meant it. The right pashmina can make or break a trip. "It’s large enough to be a mini blanket when the plane is cold. It's a shawl when I’m in a more conservative country. It's a scarf to keep me warm on cool nights. And in a pinch it can even serve as a sarong on the beach," shares Barnwell. Save $3 with coupon $15 at Amazon

Amazon Outdoor Ventures Packable Rain Jacket $55 $63 Save $8 We endeavor to be prepared for anything, but that can be difficult when it comes to outerwear. You may end up deciding against lugging around something like a raincoat since there's no guarantee you'll see any precipitation — and then regret it when you're stuck in a veritable monsoon at your destination. This packable waterproof jacket is an ideal solution: "You'll be prepared for those rainy days while still leaving space in your luggage," says Barnwell. It's ultralight and rolls up quite small for easy storage in your luggage or carry-on. Still wet when you need to hop on your flight home? Just throw it in one of these waterproof wet bags. $55 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.