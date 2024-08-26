Flight Attendants Are Sharing The Food And Drinks You Should Avoid On A Plane, And You've Probably Had At Least One Of Them Before

Latest Stories
- Mashed
The Popular Soda Beloved By Tim Walz
Nebraska-born Democratic vice presidential nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz stays true to his Midwestern roots - down to his choice of soda.
- Daily Meal
This Canned Ingredient Will Seriously Elevate Your Boxed Cake Mix
Among the many creative ways to take boxed cake mix up a notch, this ingredient is one of the easiest hacks. It adds so much flavor with so little effort.
- Tasting Table
The Australian Way To Season Your French Fries
French fries are such well-loved treats and there are tons of ways to spruce them up with more flavor. Here we'll show the tasty way they do it Down Under.
- Daily Meal
The Air Fryer Tip That Ensures The Crispiest Frozen French Fries
Frozen fries can turn out mushy if not prepared properly, so follow this tip to make sure you're getting the crispiest fries possible with your air fryer.
- allrecipes
My Dad Has Won 3 Chili Cook-Offs—Here Are His Secrets to the Best Texas Chili
Everything is better in Texas, including chili.
- The Independent
Anthony Fauci hospitalized after testing positive for West Nile Virus
Dr Fauci, a longtime public health official who became a household name as part of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has now returned home to recover
- People
Mom Reveals She's Forgiven Herself Over Final Words to Daughter, 10, Before She Died at Cheer Practice (Exclusive)
Tiana Johnson, who was already struggling with postpartum depression, had to navigate grief while blending families and expecting another baby
- allrecipes
Costco Discontinued a Beloved Kirkland Ingredient—And Fans Are Calling for a Protest
"Nothing else compares."
- USA TODAY
You practice good hygiene. So why do you still smell bad?
You're doing everything right: showering regularly, wearing deodorant, washing your clothes. Yet your body odor remains present. What's the deal?
- allrecipes
Trace Adkin’s Go-to Weeknight Casserole Is a 5-Star Favorite
You don't want to miss this recipe.
- allrecipes
James Dean’s Favorite Retro Dessert Deserves a Comeback
It's not as bad as it sounds.
- The Hill
Warren on Trump-Vance pledge to veto abortion ban: ‘American women are not stupid’
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on Sunday pushed back against Sen. JD Vance’s (R-Ohio) suggestion that former President Trump would veto a federal abortion ban if were elected president and such a bill arrived on his desk. “American women are not stupid, and we are not going to trust the futures of our daughters and granddaughters…
- Mashed
12 Simple Ways To Upgrade Cooked Cauliflower
Cauliflower doesn't have been a vegetable you eat just for your health. These simple upgrades can transform it into a delicious meal you'll want to eat.
- Simply Recipes
21 Easy Fall Casseroles I'm Making on Repeat
As the weather starts to cool, let these casseroles warm you up!
- allrecipes
17 No-Bake Summer Dessert Recipes to Help You Keep Your Cool
No need to turn on the oven to make these delicious no-bake pies and cakes.
- Good Housekeeping
At 70, Al Roker Feels "Better Than I Have in Years" Thanks to This Simple Change
Al Roker turned 70 on August 20 feeling "better than I have in years," he said. He has walking daily and Today’s walking community to thank for his energy.
- LA Times
Fake doctor injured a patient while pretending to be a cosmetic surgeon, L.A. prosecutors say
Cristian Perez Latorre is charged with assault and battery, accused of harmful surgery without a proper license in 2021, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said.
- Yahoo Life
Dr. Fauci was reportedly hospitalized with West Nile virus. What to know about the mosquito-borne illness — and how to protect yourself.
Dr. Fauci is expected to make a full recovery after six days in the hospital.
- Tasting Table
Why You Should Consider Cooking With Spare Ribs More Often
In the rib world, baby back ribs dominate the conversation, but there's a cheaper yet still delicious alternative: the underrated spare ribs.
- BBC
Hospitals roll out iPad system to monitor patients
The upgrade means staff can record and monitor patients' vitals digitally.