Flight Attendants Are Sharing The Food And Drinks You Should Avoid On A Plane, And You've Probably Had At Least One Of Them Before

BuzzFeed
·10 min read
Overhead view of an airplane meal
Overhead view of an airplane meal
A person holding a glass of champagne on a plane

That glass of champagne could cause dehydration.

Flashpop via Getty Images
Overhead view of an airplane meal
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories