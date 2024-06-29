Flip-flop artworks highlight plastic pollution

Plastic from brightly-coloured flip-flops is sculpted to represent a range of sea creatures [Frenchgate Centre, Doncaster]

Sculptures made from discarded flip-flops salvaged from beaches across Kenya are being featured at the Frenchgate shopping centre in Doncaster.

Ocean Sole, a social enterprise, turns the flung-away footwear into artworks in the form of sea creatures.

The Frenchgate Centre says displaying some of the art reminds people about the harm plastic pollution can cause.

The Kenyan charity's efforts involves more than 1,000 people through the collection of flip-flops and direct employment, according to the shopping centre.

By using flip-flops instead of wood, Ocean Sole said its recycling of styrofoam helped save more than 500 trees a year.

Such work contributes about 10-15% of its revenue for beach clean-ups, vocational and educational programmes and other conservation efforts, it added.

In 2021, Ocean Sole said it collected more than 450,000kg of ocean trash, upcycling a flip flop into hand-carved artwork every 60 seconds.

Frenchgate Centre marketing manager Ian Leech said: "We are deeply inspired by Ocean Sole's initiative. We believe their work isn't just brilliant, it's transformative and we are thrilled to give them our support.

“By placing these artworks on display, we aim not only to celebrate creativity but also to underline the critical importance of recycling and the transformative power that art holds in instigating change."

He said the centre was seeking opportunities to donate the "remarkable art pieces" to local schools.

