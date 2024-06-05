Fly High with a Paper Airplane

Chances are, you've already constructed a paper airplane in your day, but this summer serves up an opportunity to aim higher in more ways than one. After all, the Guinness World Records organization tracks quite a few different feats associated with paper airplanes (think distance, time aloft, largest, and more!). Give yourself a goal and aim high—or far, if that's your preference.

Step 1: Fold an 8.5 x 11–inch sheet of paper in half lengthwise, then lay it flat on one side.

Step 2: Fold the top two inches of the paper down toward you.

Step 3: Fold that in half, then in half again.

Step 4: Flip the paper over. Fold both top corners toward the center.

Step 5: Fold the plane in half lengthwise so that the front comes to a point.

Step 6: Fold the wings up one-quarter to one-half inch at the ends.

Psst: For more designs, head here!

