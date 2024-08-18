Forget bubble skirts, Kylie Jenner is repping the *balloon* skirt

It's been a major week for Kylie Jenner as she was unveiled as the cover star for the latest issue of British Vogue, becoming the first of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to nab a cover with the UK mag.

Throughout the accompanying interview, she went deep on a number of topics: from motherhood, to her approach to fame. But for fashion fans, the most riveting part of the conversation was - no doubt! - the commentary on her personal style.

Admitting that "I feel like I’m finally finding my fashion feet" she explained that, after giving birth to her second child Aire, she has been more involved in all things fashion industry.

“I’ve been way more into the fashion world and fashion week, and it’s been so much fun. I’m like, ‘Why didn’t I do this sooner?’ Every time I go to Paris things just happen. I love the fast pace. It’s a whole new world.”

Providing comment for the article, her stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist opened up about what makes Kylie such a fashion icon. “She has fun with it. She knows herself. [It’s] what makes her relatable to a generation of women.”

And her latest outfit is a case-in-point. Sharing pics to IG, Kylie rocked a minimal, chic ensemble that is emblematic of her current aesthetic and embodied through her own fashion line, Khy.

The look included a halter neck, plunging crochet bikini top in white by Australian brand Venroy which was paired with an asymetric white linen skirt by Acne.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner

The voluminous skirt is reminiscent of the playful bubble skirts which have become a fave with the fashion set this summer. However, with a longer hem, the garment is giving less bubble skirt and more balloon skirt.

The outfit was accessorised with a silver cuff worn on Kylie's upper arm and a pair of statement silver earrings.

Chic af!

