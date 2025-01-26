Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson welcomes first child with her boyfriend

Former Disney Channel star Skai Jackson is officially a mom.

The 22-year-old actor took to Instagram on Sunday (January 26) to reveal that she and her boyfriend — who hasn’t been publicly identified — welcomed their first child. The photo showed Jackson holding her newborn’s hands, as they were wearing matching green and black PJ pants.

However, the Jessie alum did not include her or her baby’s face in the picture. In the caption, she seemingly revealed her child’s name, writing: “Kasai.”

Jackson did not share what her baby’s sex was or when her child was born.

In the comments of the post, many fans went on to congratulate the first-time parent.

“Ahhhh… congrats, I knew it was around that time,” one person wrote, while another added: “Congratulations mama, I’m so proud of u, you’re going to be an amazing mother Queen.”

“Skaili Mama!! OMG I can not wait,” a third wrote. “Congratulations. Welcome to motherhood, you’re going to love it here!”

Jackson first confirmed her pregnancy in November, in a statement to People.

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life – embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!” she told the outlet at the time.

The news of her pregnancy came just a few months after her arrest in August 2024 for suspicion of domestic battery. At the time, Jackson was with her boyfriend at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles, California. Security had detained her for allegedly pushing her boyfriend, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

However, there were no weapons involved or noticeable injuries, and Jackson was released from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station a few hours after being taken there with no charges.

Skai Jackson first confirmed she was expecting in November 2024 (Getty Images)

“Skai is relieved that the investigation revealed that this was nothing more than a misunderstanding. We appreciate that the DA determined very quickly that there should be no charges of any kind and Skai looks forward to putting this behind her,” a representative for the actor told People at the time.

On TikTok, she’s shared multiple videos about her pregnancy journey. In one clip on Saturday (January 25), she can be seen packing her bag for the hospital. Some of her necessities included a bag of toiletries, pajamas, a blanket, her camera, and some baby clothes.

Jackson first rose to stardom when she played Zuri on the hit Disney Channel show Jessie. She reprised her role in the show’s spinoff, Bunk’d, which she starred in from 2015 to 2018. She’s since worked on various acting projects, with her most recent role in the 2023 thriller, The Man in the White Van.