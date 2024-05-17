If You Are A Former Mall Store Employee, What Are Some Secrets And Stories You Have From Working There?

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

Working at a mall store is a common job that I'm sure plenty of us either had at some point in our lives or currently have.

Interior of a multi-level shopping mall with shoppers, escalators, and storefronts
Vostok / Getty Images

With that, I'm sure plenty goes on behind the scenes while working at these stores. So, since I'm a nosy Nancy, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask, what secrets and stories do you have as an employee of a popular mall store that you can share with me?

Maybe there was a sneaky way of how pricing and sales worked at the store where you worked that customers would never guess was happening.

Storefront of Abercrombie & Fitch with illuminated sign and displayed fashion posters
Sopa Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Or maybe you had to do some outrageous things as an employee that no one would ever know or understand unless they, too, worked there.

Exterior view of Bath & Body Works store in a mall with promotional signs and customers entering
Johnny Louis / Getty Images

Perhaps some of the behind-the-scenes things that went on between the managers and employees would shock people!

A person in an apron assists another who is trying on shoes in a boutique with various footwear on display
Azmanl / Getty Images

Whatever the juicy gossip is, I want to hear about it. Spill all the tea in the comments below or in this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming post.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • These companies have laid off Canadian workers in 2024

    TORONTO — Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024: BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "a

  • Siemens Energy boss says there can be no energy transition without China

    Europe's energy sector relies too much on China to entertain the idea of de-risking, the CEO of Siemens Energy said, reflecting the dilemma of an industry in need of supplies from the world's No.2 economy - but not the competition that comes with it. The comments by Christian Bruch come as global trade tensions with China are heating up, with the U.S. raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles this week and the European Union looking into similar steps to protect local players from unfair competition. Meantime, the EU has launched an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers and whether they benefit from subsidies in their efforts to undercut the pricing of Western companies like Vestas, Nordex and GE Vernova.

  • Wildfires could impact over half of Canada's oil sands output - report

    Canada is one of the biggest oil sands producers in the world. Companies like Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil have oil sands projects within 150 km of Fort McMurry, an oil sands hub in Northern Alberta, with many workers living in the city.

  • Ford begs suppliers to help stem EV losses: 'We will all win or lose together'

    Ford is soliciting manufacturing money-saving ideas for its electric vehicles in a new memo sent this week.

  • Viral ‘courtesy’ letter American Airlines gives flight attendants shows how little they make

    America’s cost of living crisis has stung new flight attendants, many of whom haven’t had an opportunity to renegotiate their contracts since the inflation spiral began several years ago.

  • McDonald's plans $5 US meal deal next month to counter customer frustration over high prices

    McDonald’s plans to introduce a $5 meal deal in the U.S. next month to counter slowing sales and customers’ frustration with high prices. The deal would let customers get a four-piece McNugget, small fries, a small drink and either a McDouble burger or a McChicken sandwich for $5 in most areas, according to a person familiar with the deal who wasn’t authorized to discuss its details. The month-long deal is scheduled to begin June 25 and will be advertised nationally. Some stores with higher cost

  • Cadillac aims high with new limited build programs

    GM's Artisan Innovation Center at its Warren, Michigan, Tech Center is home to a team of skilled tradespeople who hand-build cars from the ground up.

  • Saving for the Future: Why Most Young Adults Put Nothing Toward Retirement

    When you're young, retirement seems so far in the future that it might as well be another millennium. It takes a certain degree of discipline and foresight to put your money toward retirement savings...

  • Loblaw agrees to sign grocery code of conduct — if its competitors do, too

    Loblaw Companies Ltd. says it's agreed to sign onto a long-planned code of conduct for grocery retailers, as long as other industry players do, too. The code is intended to level the playing field for suppliers and smaller retailers.

  • 10 Signs You’ll Retire Comfortably in the Middle Class

    Defining the middle class is tricky. According to the Pew Research Center, you could be considered "middle class" if your household income is two-thirds to double the national median income -- so...

  • Shoppers Drug Mart 'volunteer' job posting was an error: Loblaw

    A Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacy in downtown Toronto is facing backlash over a now-deleted job posting for a "volunteer" position in the store. "My first reaction was this has to be a joke," said John Gunn, who has been a customer at the pharmacy, located at King and Peter streets, for more than a decade. But it was no prank. The job posting on LinkedIn listed duties such as assisting customers, restocking shelves, and organizing inventory — all for zero compensation."Your role as a volunteer is cr

  • Quebec judge denies injunction request to dismantle McGill university encampment

    A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected an injunction request to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University. Lawyers for McGill went to court to ask for a provisional injunction and since then negotiations between protesters and the university are at a standstill. Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains.

  • SoftBank Corp aims to help call centre workers by 'softening' angry customer calls with AI

    Dealing with irate customers can be extremely stressful for call centre workers but Japan's SoftBank Corp thinks it has a solution: artificial intelligence-enabled software that softens the tone of customers' voices. "We are working on the development of a solution that can convert the customer's voice into a calm conversational tone and deliver it to workers using AI-enabled emotion recognition and voice processing technology," SoftBank said in a press release on Wednesday. "With this solution, we aim for good relationships with customers to be maintained through sound communication while ensuring the psychological welfare of workers."

  • Modesto ice cream factory set to close

    Sources tell KCRA 3 a Modesto ice cream factory is set to close, which could leads to hundreds of layoffs

  • California retiree slams Social Security for ‘picking on the old people.’ She fought back — and won.

    A shock repayment notice doesn’t have to end in your financial ruin.

  • Nova Scotia Legal Aid receives funding to attract more private lawyers

    The Nova Scotia government is looking to attract more private lawyers needed to take on legal aid cases by announcing millions of dollars in new funding to help increase their compensation.Nova Scotia Legal Aid will receive an additional $3.98 million for 2024-25, and $5.6 million annually starting in 2025-26, the province said Thursday in a news release.The funding will contribute to hourly wage increases for private lawyers. "Nova Scotia Legal Aid is an important pillar of our justice system,"

  • Exclusive-Toyota repeatedly halted Mexico plant after suppliers hit by worker shortage, sources say

    Toyota Motor was forced to repeatedly halt production at a Mexico plant in February and March after local labour shortages snarled output at suppliers, according to people with knowledge of the automaker's operations. The stoppages, details of which were corroborated by documents from Toyota and suppliers reviewed by Reuters, illustrate a potential choke point for the world's top automaker, which plans to produce 10 million vehicles this year. Toyota halted production for a total 19 days in February and March at its plant in Tijuana, Mexico, where it makes the Tacoma pick-up truck, according to two of the people.

  • Kaitlan Collins describes Trump’s reaction to Cohen cross-examination

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins described former president Donald Trump’s behavior during the cross-examination of Michael Cohen, the prosecution’s key witness in Trump’s criminal hush money trial.

  • Fears of German 'de-industrialisation' may be overblown - for now

    High energy costs, weak global demand, a disruptive shift towards net-zero economies, and growing competition from China are raising existential questions for Germany's economic model. CEOs and business lobbies say its historically strong industrial base is close to cracking, a "de-industrialisation" risk often accompanied by calls for government support. Monthly industrial production data give the most obvious snapshots of how the sector is doing, and they show a clear decline since the end of 2017, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and now the Ukraine war.

  • Retirement 2024: 10 Things To Check Mid-Year on Your Retirement Plan

    Some careers offer much better retirement benefits than others, according to a new 401(k) benchmark report that analyzed and compared 27 different industries. Those employed in the accommodation and...