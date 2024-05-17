If You Are A Former Mall Store Employee, What Are Some Secrets And Stories You Have From Working There?

Working at a mall store is a common job that I'm sure plenty of us either had at some point in our lives or currently have.

With that, I'm sure plenty goes on behind the scenes while working at these stores. So, since I'm a nosy Nancy, I'm turning to the BuzzFeed Community to ask, what secrets and stories do you have as an employee of a popular mall store that you can share with me?

Maybe there was a sneaky way of how pricing and sales worked at the store where you worked that customers would never guess was happening.

Or maybe you had to do some outrageous things as an employee that no one would ever know or understand unless they, too, worked there.

Perhaps some of the behind-the-scenes things that went on between the managers and employees would shock people!

Whatever the juicy gossip is, I want to hear about it. Spill all the tea in the comments below or in this anonymous form and you could be featured in an upcoming post.