Former Strictly star claims 'lack of duty of care' after rehearsals left him in 'horrific pain'

Strictly Come Dancing has come under fire again. Following 'gross misconduct claims' against Graziano di Prima and Giovanni Pernice, former contestant Will Bayley has accused the BBC of a 'lack of duty of care' after the show left him with "horrific" injuries.

Will Bayley at the Strictly Come Dancing launch in 2019 (Getty)

Paralympian Will – who was partnered with Janette Manrara in series 17 – revealed that Strictly left him depressed and bedridden and that he still has "flashbacks" from a particularly painful injury sustained in rehearsals.

Speaking to The Sun, Will said: "Now feels like the right time to speak up. I hope what I went through never happens to anyone else. I think the show thought they were being inclusive by casting me, but I actually felt pressured.

Will sustained a painful injury during rehearsals with his dance partner Janette Manrara (Shutterstock)

"I have got a serious disability and I don't think anyone was really looking out for me when I injured myself, leaving me with injuries that still affect me to this day."

Will, 36, was born with arthrogryposis, which affects his limbs. As a result, his coach had told the Strictly team that Will would be unable to do jumps – a fact that was ignored. After he was encouraged by his dance partner, Janette, to jump from a high table for a routine, Will ended up in immense pain.

"I was really determined, so I went for it and smiled at the camera. When I landed I just had the most horrific pain. I still have flashbacks now," he revealed. "I was lying on the floor thinking my whole career was over. I heard my leg crack, I couldn't breathe."

According to Will, a paramedic arrived shortly after and gave him ice for his injury, but with hindsight, the star wonders why he wasn't taken to hospital immediately. It wasn't until two days later that the star made the trip, and was told he needed to leave the competition.

The star's knee injury still affects him to this day (Shutterstock)

"My knee will always be a problem. I can now only train for a couple hours before it's sore. I felt like it was my fault. The bosses made me feel like that," he added.

Asked about his relationship with Janette following the injury, Will noted that he has no hard feelings towards the professional dancer. "Ultimately, I think she was under a lot of pressure by the bosses to perform a certain way and I think it was them pushing me that caused the accident," he said.

Will has spoken highly of Janette but believes she could have protected him more (Shutterstock)

"She was a passionate teacher and she was part of the decision to do the jump. I feel she could have protected me more, but I didn't have an issue with her. It was mentally hard and I didn't want to let her down."

Janette is yet to comment on Will's claims.