Former 'Teen Mom' Star Shares Regrets About ‘Mutilating’ Her Body With Plastic Surgery

Kailyn Lowry is warning the internet to “think twice” before getting plastic surgery.

Earlier this week, the “Teen Mom 2” star, now 32, got emotional in an Instagram video while talking about her struggles with body dysmorphia.

In the short clip posted Monday, Lowry revealed she’s been having a difficult time recovering from breast reduction surgery last month.

“I had a very, very emotional morning, mainly just when I was taking a shower. I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” a teary-eyed Lowry said while doing her makeup for the first time since her procedure.

The reality star shared that she thinks a “little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a boob job is okay” but that going under the knife is a “mental illness.”

“And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it,” she clarified.

The mom of seven, who reportedly had multiple surgeries in 2016, including a butt lift and tummy tuck, said she was “struggling this time around,” adding, “I don’t know if it’s because I have a daughter now.”

She then noted she doesn’t want her sons “to experience this level of body dysmorphia” either.

The former MTV star shares twins Verse and Valley and son Rio with fiancé Elijah Scott. She is also mom to Creed and Lux with ex Chris Lopez, as well as son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera, People reported.

Elsewhere in her post, Lowry said she was “willing to go to any length” just to be “skinny,” including having to be “in another state for Christmas” following the surgery, which meant missing out on spending the holiday with her family.

“I was willing to go to any freaking length for it,” she said, “And I don’t think that’s something that people talk about.”

“I was going for a breast reduction and then I was like, ‘Oh, I should just add some lipo 360, add some tummy tuck in,’” Lowry recalled. “I realized I shouldn’t have put Elijah through all of this because he couldn’t be there for me the whole time.”

Lowry wrapped up her post with a cautionary message to her fans.

“Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery,” she said, “and I hope everyone has a happy new year.”

